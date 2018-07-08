Yesway acquires Fresh Start

By Sarah Pridgeon

The Fresh Start in Sundance is set to see some changes after being acquired, along with 25 other stores in the chain across South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming, by fast-growing convenience store chain Yesway.

The acquisition has brought Yesway, an Iowa-based company, to its 150 store milestone and expanded its footprint to eight states, also including Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. Fresh Start is the third store portfolio acquired this quarter, following 11 Pick-A-Dilly stores in Missouri and 13 Chisum Travel Center and Fast Stop stores in Texas.

Yesway has acquired three Fresh Starts in northeast Wyoming. As well as the Sundance store, Lusk and Newcastle have also come under the banner.

“We are extremely pleased to have achieved this milestone and to be bringing the Yesway brand to three new states,” said Thomas W. Brown, Yesway’s Director of Acquisitions, in a press release.

“I am very proud of our acquisitions, due diligence, and on-boarding teams. Their collective hard work and dedication have been critical to our being able to grow the portfolio so quickly. They all thrive in this rapid pace environment and are doing a fantastic job. It is a truly exciting time for all of us.”