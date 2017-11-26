WyFB Federation honors Distinguished Service Award recipients

Livingston recognized for service in many leadership roles

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation honored recipients of the 2017 Wyoming Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award at the 98th annual meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB). Presented Nov. 17, the award is given to those who have gone above and beyond in their service to agriculture.

The 2017 recipients are Carleton Perry, Sheridan County (posthumously recognized); David and Judy Garber, Sheridan County; and Perry Livingston, Crook County.

“We are proud to recognize these recipients for their dedication to agriculture and Farm Bureau in Wyoming,” said Todd Fornstrom, WyFB President. “They all are the epitome of true leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving agriculture through Farm Bureau.”

Crook County Rancher Perry Livingston served as WyFB President from 2005-2016 and WyFB Vice President for the six years prior. Livingston also served in many leadership roles at the county level including county Farm Bureau president.

He served on the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors from 2009-2014. During his term as WyFB President, he also chaired the Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors.

Livingston’s Farm Bureau roots run deep and began taking hold when his grandfather, Herbert D. Livingston, became involved with Farm Bureau in the 1940s and served as WyFB President for ten years in the 1960s.

Perry’s father, Buddy Livingston, served on the WyFB state board and as one of WyFB’s lobbyists for twenty-five years. His mother, Norma, was always by Buddy’s side, helping at the legislature and Farm Bureau meetings.

Generational involvement requires some to stay at home to care for the ranch and some to be off doing their part in leadership.

“Perry took care of things at home while his dad, Buddy, was in Cheyenne lobbying for Farm Bureau. He also served as a county commissioner before doing his part in assuming leadership roles in Farm Bureau. Perry is a classic example of being part of the solution in a world full of problems,” wrote the Niobrara County Farm Bureau in their nomination letter.

Livingston is a dedicated leader who is passionate about ensuring agriculture’s voice is heard through Farm Bureau. “It is important to be involved with the issues affecting ranching and farming and Farm Bureau is the vehicle of involvement,” Livingston said. “The opportunity to have a voice on issues affecting your farm or ranch is a tremendous advantage of belonging to Farm Bureau.”

“The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is proud to honor Carleton Perry posthumously, David and Judy Garber, and Perry Livingston with the 2017 Distinguished Service Award,” Fornstrom concluded. “We thank them for their distinguished leadership and service to agriculture and Wyoming.”