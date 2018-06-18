WSG Hulett Youth Field Day draws a crowd

The sky was clear and the air was cool creating the perfect setting for this year’s fourth annual WSG Hulett Youth Field Day. Over 100 youth and their parents from western Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota participated in this year’s event.

Kicking off the activities participants lined up along the pond to partake in the fishing derby. Several volunteers were on hand to assist and teach how to catch bass and the technique of filleting fish.

Ten groups arranged by age were formed under the big top at 9 a.m.; these groups along with their group leader made their way through the six outdoor educational activities which made up the day’s events.

Jan Pruet and Debi Plekan from the Hulett EMS shared with the group safety tips for handling emergency situations when in the outdoors. Raesha Sell from Crook County Natural Resource District made edible aquifers demonstrating how ground waters get polluted.

Another highlight of the day is always the Weston County 4-H booth with 4-H Youth Development Educator Brittany Hamilton. Each year the kids look forward to creating their own fishing lures which they can then learn how to use at the bass pond throughout the day.

Bucktail Hustlers 4-H group along with the Hulett Baptist Church made it possible for all of the participants to create a backpack filled with safety items they would need when spending the day in the outdoors and how to use the items in their backpacks in an emergency. Items such as a whistle, compass, safety blanket and other items were included in the program.

Youth of all ages love archery and it was apparent from the smiles on the faces of the participants as they were able to learn how to shoot a long bow and compound bow with the help of the Crook County 4-H along with Kendall Schell and Kenny Byrne from Northeast Wyoming Muley Fanatics.

T-Rex stole the show as all arrows were headed in his direction. A wild boar, deer and turkey target gave the youth a chance to shoot arrows at 3D targets and learn techniques from experienced bow hunters.

State Trapper Nick Smith demonstrated setting a trap, the benefits of trapping and trapping safety tips. With time still on the clock till the close of the fishing derby, kids hustled to catch the largest fish before the horn blew ending the contest.

At 11:30 a.m. Kinlee would be crowned the winner of the fishing contest with a bass measuring 12 inches in length. This would be Kinlee’s first year attending the event with her brother and grandparents.

Lloyd Pruet Photography captured a picture of all of the participants and then lunch was served. Finishing the day’s event, each participant would go home with prize that they would be able to use for hunting, fishing or the outdoors.

Mark your calendars for the fifth annual WSG Hulett Youth Field Day, Saturday June 1, 2019 starting at 7 a.m. You can find additional information on the group’s Facebook page.

Submitted by Darlene Coder