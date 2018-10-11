Wrong number leads to meth arrest

By CJ Baker

Powell Tribune

Via Wyoming News Exchange

POWELL — While looking to obtain some methamphetamine last month, a Powell woman is alleged to have texted a very wrong number: instead of connecting with an obliging dealer, she reached a Powell police officer on his department-issued cellphone.

That officer, Sgt. Paul Sapp, played along, pretending that he had meth to deliver.

Sapp’s impromptu sting operation ultimately resulted in Audrey K. Biggica being charged with a misdemeanor count of attempting or conspiring to possess a controlled substance and, because she allegedly offered sexual favors in exchange for the meth, a misdemeanor count of prostitution.

Biggica, 23, was arrested Friday afternoon in Powell. She pleaded not guilty “for right now” at a Monday morning appearance in Park County’s circuit court and was released on her own recognizance shortly after that.

In a sworn affidavit that was publicly filed with the circuit court last month, Sgt. Sapp wrote that the incident began when he received a text from Biggica around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 17.

After she introduced herself as “Audrey,” Sapp asked what she needed.

In a series of slang-laden text messages and a phone call, Biggica explained that she was looking to purchase a gram of meth for her and her friends, according to Sapp’s recounting.

She indicated that a couple of people were with her and that they had $100-$150.

“Do I know em. They cool,” Sapp asked of the other people in a text.

“They r,” Biggica texted back, describing them as “homeboys” she’d known for a long time and trusted.

“… I promise on my life they r good ppl,” Biggica allegedly wrote. “I don’t [mess] with snitches or b—es.” Biggica later asked Sapp to try to hurry, saying that she would “make it worth it.”

“What ya got for me,” asked Sapp.

“Money and me,” Biggica replied.

“You got me comin quicker,” responded Sapp.

Because he was on-duty and in uniform, Sapp enlisted the help of Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Chris Wallace to set up a meeting with Biggica.

With Sapp inconspicuously positioned in the back seat, Wallace drove his truck to the meetup point — in the alley behind the O’Reilly Auto Parts store — around 11:30 p.m.

Biggica got in the truck with Wallace and didn’t see Sapp in the back seat, according to the officer’s affidavit.

The 23-year-old, who’d brought $140 with her, told Wallace that “she needed the [stuff] and then we could have some fun, whatever kind of fun, referring to having sex,” the affidavit from Sapp says.

However, after a short drive around town, Wallace pulled into the parking lot of the Powell Police Department and explained who he was and that Sapp was in the back of the truck, according to the affidavit.

Biggica told the officers she’d been buying the meth on behalf of another man and she agreed to place a recorded phone call to him in front of the officers.

“Audrey [Biggica] said that she had the money, but the deal went ‘wack’ and she could not get the drugs,” Sapp wrote of the conversation. “[The man] said ‘at least we still have the money’ and then they ended the call shortly after.”

That man does not appear to have been charged with any crimes.

After talking with Biggica a little more, Wallace and Sapp dropped her off a short distance from her home.

The Park County Attorney’s Office filed the two misdemeanor charges on Sept. 20 and Biggica was arrested by the sheriff’s office Friday afternoon in Powell.

Because Monday’s initial appearance took place on Columbus Day, a government holiday, it was an unusual proceeding; Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney Leda Pojman appeared in street clothes and, except for the hearing in circuit court, the rest of the courthouse was shut down.

Biggica had asked to be released from jail, saying she was needed to watch a family member and that she had just gotten a job.

“I’ve been clean for like two months,” Biggica said. “I don’t have any desire to do drugs or anything like that. I just want to move forward with my life and being in jail just makes me stagnant and depressed.”

At one point, Biggica appeared to question the case against her — “I don’t know exactly how …,” she began — but Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters cut her off and reminded her that any statements could be used against her.

A jury trial was tentatively set for Dec. 27.