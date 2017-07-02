Wilma Elizabeth Wallis Dark died June 25, 2017, in Olney, Texas, at the age of 96. She was born July 5, 1920, in Albany County, Wyoming, to Helen Elizabeth Sander and William Nickolas Wallis. She married Clarence Victor Dark on November 27, 1937 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. They moved to Missouri, and purchased a farm in Vernon County where they raised four children: Rosalee, Carol Ann, Mary Ellen and James William. In 1976, they retired to El Dorado Springs, Missouri. Wilma moved to Olney, Texas, in 2004.

She was a member of the greatest generation – hard-working, humble and stoic. As most farm wives of that era, Wilma, in her early years on the farm, made all of her children’s clothes, washed on a washboard, carried water from the cistern, grew and canned most of the food they ate, raised chickens, shoveled grain, drove tractors and trucks, nursed sick kids, cows, pigs and sheep and was the general hired hand. In addition to her farm duties, she was active in her children’s school and in her church.

She was saved as a young woman, in a local country church, and served her Lord willingly throughout her life, giving testimony of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ until the day she died.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Donald Wallis and William John Wallis; infant son, David John; daughter, Mary Ellen Murray; son-in-law, Robert Myers and grandson, Charles Myers. She is survived by her three children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren: Rosalee Myers Craig (Bob): Clancy Myers (Lora), Preslee; Beth Ann Devrow (Kevin) Carter, Maggie, Trevor; Carol Ayres (Leonard): Michael (Suzy), Jack, Joe, Caroline, Natalie; David (Traci), Lily, Lexi, Lydia; Matthew (Sylvia), Abel, Cecilia; Lance Murray; Kevin Murray (Suzie), Briggs; Kelly Werkowitch (Greg), Mary, Maddie, Sophia, Tommy, Mikey; James Dark (Donna): Darby Smiley (Jason), Jacob, Olivia; Jayme Buresh (Brock), Brynn.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, at the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be given to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or your favorite charity.