William “Ray” Buckman, 96 of Sundance passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Crook County Long Term Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Graveside inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery on July 16, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Ray is survived by his son, Don (Teri) Buckman and grandson, B.J. Buckman.

