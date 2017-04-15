Wilfreda “Willie” Livingston, 78, of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, died March 14, 2017, at the Sturgis Regional Hospital Hospice Care.

Wilfreda Bunney was born August 4, 1938, in Belle Fourche to Wilfred and Mary Bunney. She was raised on the family ranch 40 miles northwest of Belle Fourche at Mona, Wyoming.

Wilfreda married Robert “Bob” Fowlkes on November 24, 1956, and to this marriage three children, Larry, Cheryl and Alvin, were born. The couple divorced in 1970. Wilfreda married Chuck Livingston on September 11, 1982 and to this union four step-children, Tamara, Leonard, Chuck III and Codra, became a part of her life.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a 50 plus year member and a Past Matron and Grand Representative of the Pine Cone Chapter #41 in Hulett, Wyoming, a Past Regent and Deputy Grand Regent of the Belle Fourche Moose Lodge Chapter #435 and was a 4-H Leader for many years and on the 4-H council for one year. She was an active member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Belle Fourche and spent several years with the Homemakers Club in Seely and the Beavercreek Club in Aladdin, Wyoming. She was also a member of the Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck of Belle Fourche; three children, Larry (Terry) Fowlkes of Aladdin, Cheryl (Neal) Talkington of Casper, Wyoming and Alvin (Holly) Fowlkes of Custer, Wisconsin; three step-children, Tamara (Steve) Sethers of California, Leonard Livingston of Ekalaka, Montana and Chuck III (Brenda) Livingston of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Mary Bunney; brother, Elroy Bunney; sister, RoseMary Bunney and a step-daughter, Codra Antall.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 18 at the First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche with the Reverend Andy Anderson officiating. Interment followed at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Hospice of the Northern Hills, the Belle Fourche Emmanuel Baptist Church building fund or the American Cancer Society.

An online guest book is available at www.klinefuneralchapel.com