Weston County hosts livestock showmen

(Photos courtesy Sara Fleenor) Swine clinician Tyler Bauer teaching showmanship techniques.

Clinic draws 65 participants

This June, the 307 Northeast Livestock Show Clinic welcomed over 65 4-H and FFA members from the northeast area of Wyoming. The clinic is in the fifth year of a partnership between Crook and Weston County University of Wyoming Extension offices along with show industry experts. The 2-day, hands-on clinic teaches participants all about showing, fitting, feeding, and care of their livestock projects.

The rotating clinic was hosted this year at the Weston County Fairgrounds in Newcastle. The clinicians focused on daily feed, care and management, veterinary care, handling techniques, skin conditioning, hair care, clipping, shearing, fitting, and showmanship for livestock projects. Participating youth had the opportunity to

work with beef, sheep, swine, and goat show industry experts from the University of Wyoming Livestock Judging Team utilizing hands-on learning to help youth build their show skills. Local professionals were available to help youth learn about veterinary care and proper feeding and nutrition. The camp also provided youth the opportunity to put their newly acquired skills to the test at a showmanship contest following the camp.

Showing livestock increases youth responsibility, integrity, record keeping and leadership skills. In addition to the basics of livestock husbandry, a study by Texas Tech University validated the perceived benefits of livestock exhibition. The most important life skill developed was social relations. Character development was a cl

ose second and responsibility, confidence and sportsmanship were other life skills that showing livestock can foster and cultivate in youth.

After a highly successful year, 307 Livestock Camp organizers are excited to see how the camp will grow and evolve over the next few years. Generous donations from local businesses helped to keep the cost low for attendees and contributed to the great success of the camp. The 2018 camp is scheduled in Crook County in early June. Please contact the Extension Office at 283-1192 with any questions about 4-H or how you can help with future camps.