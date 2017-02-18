Wax up those skis

By Sarah Pridgeon

Prep your skis and pull on your woolen gloves – this weekend will bring the third annual Sundance Winter Festival to town. The event will feature new attractions alongside the ever-popular ski joring and bar stool races this year.

Try your hand at snow sculpting in a contest to create the most artistic piece from a block of snow located in front of Old Stoney. Overseen by Bruce Speidel, teams will get started on February 13 and will be judged on craftsmanship, overall impression and how well the sculpture meets the “Winter in Wyoming” theme.

Judging for the contest will take place on February 17 at 4 p.m. To enter, contact Speidel at 290-2089.

At 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event, a brand new event will be unveiled. Known only as the Wild Horse and Tube Race, the details and rules will be revealed on the day.

For those wishing to participate in the ski joring races, an Earlier Bird Registration has been planned between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday at the Longhorn Saloon and Grill.

This also marks the only opportunity for practice runs of the course, which will take place behind a four-wheeler.

Registration for events opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday, with the ski joring to begin at 9 a.m. Divisions this year include the Girly Guns, Young Guns (18 to 34 years of age), Classic Guns (aged 35 and up), the Open (anyone over the age of 18) and the Boarder Guns for snowboarders.

The short round for each division will include a calcutta and will be raced after the long round.

Head over to the burnout platform at 2 p.m. to watch the always entertaining bar stool races. Contestants will vie to be the fastest down the ramp and to win the people’s choice award for Most Unusual Bar Stool/Contestant.

The fun is expected to come to an end at around 7:30 p.m., when the awards will be announced at the Longhorn Saloon. The next day, the Nordic ski race will take place at the Reuter Campground.