Virginia Engelhaupt, age 83, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away Friday, July 14, 2017 at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City, IN. She was born July 10, 1934 in Deadwood, SD to Reuben and Dorthea (Rheinhold) Hindman.

Formerly of Sundance, WY she was a Warsaw resident since 2001. She was united in marriage to Joseph Engelhaupt on July 12, 1952 in Sundance. In Sundance and Crook County she was a Rancher, former School Bus Driver, a volunteer for the Crook County Fire District and a Certified Weed and Pest Control Applicator. After moving to Warsaw, she an Associate at Wal-Mart. She was known as the “world’s best cook” and enjoyed cooking for her family and the numerous hunting groups she hosted at the family ranch. An avid quilter, she belonged to several quilting groups.

Survivors include sons Joseph (Gail) Engelhaupt, Warsaw, Jerry (Sharon) Engelhaupt Midland, SD; a daughter Dorothy “Dottie” (Dennis) Kline, Claypool, six grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and fourteen step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, husband and daughter Diana Engelhaupt.

Services will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM in the First United Methodist Church, Sundance, WY with Pastor Kathy Makus officiating conducted by Walker Funeral Home, Gillette, WY. Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church. Interment will be in Green Mountain Cemetery, Sundance.

Memorials to benefit Old Stoney Fund and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, Wyoming 82716. Condolences may also be sent via the website www.walkerfuneralgillette.com