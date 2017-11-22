Veterans tribute

(Sarah Pridgeon photos)

In a ceremony led by Kenny Byrne on Friday, Crook County’s veterans unveiled the new flag poles that now stand proudly behind the war memorial on the courthouse lawn in Sundance. The Veterans Day event honored the nation’s military as the POW/MIA, US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Coast Guard and US Air Force flags were raised high above attendees’ heads.

The County Commissioners gave permission for the project in May, when Byrne and Ralph Goodson explained the intention to remove the flags from the wall so that the names were no longer covered up and improve the overall standard of the county’s memorial wall. The project’s culmination added a special element to a ceremony of honor and remembrance.