Updates from the Legislature – Mar. 9

By Tyler Lindholm

The 2017 General Session closed after 37 days of work focused on diversifying Wyoming’s economy, balancing Wyoming’s budget, addressing education funding shortfalls and passing measures aimed at improving the quality of life for Wyoming families, seniors and young people.

The Legislature passed 204 bills this session including 127 House bills and 92 Senate files, most of which were committee-sponsored legislation from the interim. These bills reflect thoughtful action taken after thorough interim study, due consideration and careful vetting through Wyoming’s rigorous legislative process. I find it amazing that anything at all ever passes the process.

In large part, major diversions from existing law are usually individually sponsored legislation, and as your House Representative I had a stick to shake on your behalf. At the end of the day, six pieces of legislation passed both houses, and all six were signed into law by the Governor.

They cover a wide spectrum from providing separate quotas on mountain lion hunting between resident and non-resident, to providing immunity for search and rescue volunteers.

A decline in energy prices coupled with heavy-handed energy regulations from the Federal government have resulted in a severe drop in state revenues, impacting both the General Operations Budget and education funding. With 65 percent of the funding for the daily operations of Wyoming schools coming from taxes paid by mineral producers, the state is currently facing the largest education funding deficit in Wyoming’s history – between $360 and $400 million per year.

Current funding for K-12 Education is $1.5 billion – almost as much as Wyoming’s entire operating budget for all of state government.

What’s the final cut to education? We were at $16,146 per student and have reduced to $15,763 per student, a $383/student or 2.3 percent reduction from the 2016-2017 school year.

Essentially, we still fund education at a higher rate than any of our neighbors and anyone in the Rocky Mountain region, and our teachers are still paid at a higher rate than anyone else in the area. I say this with pride as the fact remains that we value education as a top priority in our state.

The supplementary budget passed after a hard fought compromise that addresses the revenue shortfall for Wyoming’s general operations and puts Wyoming on a path to fiscal stability. On average, state operations saw a cut of 11.2 percent over the last several years and Education has seen a total cut of 3.7 percent.

To date, your Legislature has cut $351,500,000 from the standard budget and 339 positions; this does not include education. Every cut was debated, mulled over and voted on. None were easy.

The Legislature has taken steps this year as a direct result of voters demanding we assist in economic diversification, and in different areas we have been successful via deregulation. Two bills stand out to me as common sense, and both had to do with transportation.

One bill was to create an avenue to allow transportation network companies to operate within our state. These are companies like Uber and Lyft that offer a taxi service through contracted drivers using their own vehicles and can be contacted via a phone application on your smart phone.

I’ve used this service in large cities when traveling for business and it works well, but the most fascinating part of this piece of legislation was to see Uber active in Cheyenne just two hours after the Governor signed the bill into law. Another piece was to create an avenue for Tesla to open a dealership in Wyoming through our existing franchise law.

The end tale of the tape? I don’t believe anything has stood out more apparently than the need to implement preventative measures to stave off the blow of the next bust.

We cannot afford to remain a reactionary Legislature and hope that our reserves are enough if we go through another boom and bust cycle. The Legislature had the foresight to implement the rainy day fund and save for the future bust during the good years, but we have to go even further in the future by ensuring our State government and Education system are not dependent on minerals alone and that the size and scope of our government does not outgrow the essential needs of the citizenry.

Allowing government to grow like a well-watered weed in the boom years has put us in this position where the Legislature must show fiscal restraint and cut back to relative levels.

“Cutting government spending and government intrusion in the economy will almost surely involve immediate gain for the many, short term pain for the few, and long-term gain for all” – Milton Friedman.