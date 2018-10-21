Two killed in Moorcroft collision

By Grace Moore

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released the names of two men who died in a head-on collision on Sunday evening, October 7, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Michael Sumner, 53, of Coeur d’Alene, ID was driving a black 1989 Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 16 east of Moorcroft. Pheron Harder, 37, of Esparto, CA was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound.

The two vehicles met at mile post 204.4, where, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle crossed the center line, hitting the Toyota head on, sliding over the hood and going through the windshield. Sumner was thrown from the bike, coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.

After the collision, the Toyota traveled across the center line into the westbound lane involuntarily, before traveling back into the eastbound lane and coming to rest in the west barrow ditch.

Harder was pronounced dead at the scene while Sumner was attended by EMS and a life flight crew, succumbing to his injuries and dying at the scene as well at approximately 11:07 p.m. There were no other people involved in the accident.