Two charged in Sundance death

Two people have been charged following the death of a local man early Wednesday morning. Police responded to an incident at the Sundance Travel Center and the man, identified as Doug Haar, was found to be unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jessie James Johnson has been charged with murder in the second degree, a felony carrying a minimum penalty of 20 years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both. He has also been charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery.

Marty May Smith has been charged with accessory before the fact of murder in the second degree, a felony also carrying a minimum penalty of 20 years, a $10,000 fine or both. She has also been charged with felony counts of accessory before the fact of voluntary manslaughter, accessory before the fact of involuntary manslaughter and accessory before the fact of aggravated assault and battery.

Both Johnson and Smith are scheduled to appear in Circuit Court in Sundance this morning, August 3, for arraignment.

By Sarah Pridgeon