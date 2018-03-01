(Photos courtesy Kelli Jo Allison) Myles Stefanich on his way to a win over Moorcroft’s Sean Buckmiller.
Featured Sports 

Two Bulldogs place at State Tourney

Posted By: stan 31 Views
Luke Sullivan finished second in the 220 lb. class.
Luke Sullivan finished second in the 220 lb. class.

Six local grapplers represented the Bulldogs at the WY State Championship tourney in Casper over the weekend. Two of them, Luke Sullivan and Myles Stefanich capped their seasons with hard-fought second-place finishes.

Myles Stefanich (106 lb.) – Second place, win over Sean Buckmiller (Moorcroft) by fall 3:43, win over Kaden Brothwell (Southeast) by major decision 11-0, win over Greg Logsdon (Southeast) by decision 8-5, loss to Justin Shotwell (Saratoga) by decision 6-1.

Owen Haiar (113 lb.) – Loss to Brock Blevins (Southeast) by fall 3:15, bye, win over Caleb Bangs (Saratoga) by fall 2:39, loss to Mica Herrera (Moorcroft) by fall 3:29.

Ben Tinsley (132 lb.) – Loss to Caleb Cook (Moorcroft) by fall 0:36, bye, loss to Kayden Mack (Wright) by fall 3:25.

(Photos courtesy Kelli Jo Allison) Myles Stefanich on his way to a win over Moorcroft’s Sean Buckmiller.
(Photos courtesy Kelli Jo Allison) Myles Stefanich on his way to a win over Moorcroft’s Sean Buckmiller.

Josh Nehl (152 lb.) – loss to Cordell Viehweg (Cokeville) by fall 0:34, loss to Austin Butler (Hulett) by fall 0:42.

Gavin Robinson (195 lb.) – Loss to Tommy Schlater (Moorcroft) by fall 5:09, bye, bye, loss to Jeydon Boyd (Kemmerer) by fall 0:30.

Luke Sullivan (220 lb.) – Second place, win over Thayne Vialpando (Burns/Pine Bluffs) by fall 2:49, win over Owen McAdams (Wind River) by fall 3:23, win over Chris Morris (Moorcroft) by decision 9-4, loss to Coy Trainoer (Lovell) by fall 3:51.