Treasurer’s Office flagged in annual audit

By Sarah Pridgeon

The annual county audit has uncovered noncompliant practices within the Crook County Treasurer’s Office, according to Paul Stille of Leo Riley & Associates. While presenting his findings to the County Commissioners, he suggested that issues found during the audit investigation may rise to a level that “violates the Wyoming Constitution”.

“Though not self-evident, it appears the Treasurer’s Office has extended credit for certain taxpayers within the county,” said the report.

Stille informed the commissioners that the practice of extending credit and fees to pay for vehicle fees and sales tax may violate Article 16 Section 6 of the Wyoming Constitution, which prohibits any governmental entity from loaning or giving credit.

“During the course of our audit, we noted numerous instances where auto tags and plates and sales tax certificates were issued prior to the payment being received or, in some cases, the taxpayer was allowed to postdate a check or the office held the check to cover the required fee,” said the report.

The dollar amounts ranged from “minimal” to in excess of $19,000 and were delayed in some instances for several months, according to the audit. In one extreme case, the office issued sales tax and auto registration on March 27, 2016; it remained unpaid at the time of the audit on July 27.

The favorable treatment did not appear to have been extended to customers who were suffering from financial difficulties. Stille told the commissioners that the majority of the taxpayers to whom credit was extended were “people who paid a lot of taxes and have a lot of employees”.

“In another instance, the County Treasurer issued a vehicle registration to herself on February 29, 2016, but this remained unpaid for approximately one month,” said the audit.

Stille highlighted an additional issue with the Treasurer’s Office extending credit: doing so, he said, is “essentially shorting the county for that timeframe”.

“At times, the issuing of auto tags or sales tax certificates occurred prior to the end of the month and actual collection occurred the following month,” said the audit report.

“This results in the county distributing funds to the related taxing entity or the Wyoming Department of Revenue that it has not yet collected.”

Stille expressed adamantly that he believes this practice should be terminated immediately and that any auto plates not yet paid for should be confiscated.

County Treasurer Mary Kuhl briefly responded to the auditor’s findings, acknowledging that credit has been extended in the Treasurer’s Office and giving examples of when it occurred.

“We did have one instance where we had a taxpayer come in who had purchased a fairly new vehicle,” said Kuhl.

The customer paid by check and the Treasurer’s Office followed the process with the Clerk’s Office to release the title but, said Kuhl, the taxpayer called to warn that the check was not going to clear.

“We had some decisions to make about how to handle the transaction,” she said, telling the commissioners that she could have banked the check anyway or handed the case to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We did not do that. We visited with them to see if we could work out something to get it cleared up, so they left us several checks to cash in the next few months and we gave them back the original check,” she continued.

“It did get extended longer than we anticipated that it would. I take responsibility for that we maybe didn’t look at all the options for handling the situation the best, but when you’re dealing with transactions and issues, sometimes with transactions you make the best decision that you can make at the time and sometimes it doesn’t turn out to be the best decision.”

Kuhl followed with another example of a company that has 200 pieces of mobile machinery, the receipts of which cannot all be processed in one day.

“I don’t know that this is the place to get into more of that,” responded Stille, who told the commission that he will need a written response to the finding.

Speaking after the meeting, Kuhl states that she will be seeking an independent legal opinion and will also respond to the audit findings with a letter detailing the circumstances under which credit has been offered. In practice, she says, there are instances in which a customer, for example, incorrectly dates a check and it cannot be deposited that day; the office ensures that these are clearly and transparently recorded.

“The next step is for the county and others to respond to the draft audit, then the auditors will prepare the final audit report and send the county and the state a copy,” says County Attorney Joe Baron of the process moving forward.

“That matter could be changed by the auditor on the final report before it comes back to the county and goes to the state Department of Audit.”

Audit findings

The overall audit provided an overview of the county’s financial activities over the year, for which Stille presented no negative findings aside from an additional compliance issue involving separation of duties.

Certain county entities, such as the fair and library, are unable to assign a different person to every stage of a transaction title. The same person, said Stille, will place an order, record the transaction, reconcile the balance and sign on the account, which increases the potential of an error not being caught.

Stille acknowledged that duties are separated to the extent that is possible given the small number of people involved in these entities and that the county has done its best to improve the situation by involving Boards of Directors in the transaction cycle. He also praised the county for its annual board training, an additional measure to address the issue.