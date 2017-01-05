Funeral Services for Travis Lee Noakes were held Thursday, December 29 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Stanton, North Dakota. Travis died unexpectedly December 24, 2016 in a tragic hunting accident.

Travis was born September 10, 1987, in Mandan, North Dakota, to Shannon Noakes and Kris Thernes. He was raised in Stanton and graduated from the Center/Stanton School. Travis was employed as a millwright and worked outages around the area. He had a great love for the outdoors, spending his free time hunting, fishing and trapping. He had an infectious smile and laugh and would light up the room when he entered. Travis lived life to the fullest and packed a lot of life into the short time he was here with us. He will be dearly missed by all his family and his friends.

Travis is survived by his father, Shannon (Sheila) Noakes; his mother, Kris (Steve) Hartl; two brothers, Ryan Thernes and Nathan Paislee; three sisters, Jennifer (Joey) Neumiller, Nicole (Kory) Meyer, Jess Lais; grandmas, Jody (Russell) Thompson, Ann (Don) Brunmeier, Joycelyn Noakes, Louann Rahn; special girlfriend, Erica Bonsness; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandpas, Noel Noakes, Frank Therens, Leroy Rahn; uncle, Lance Thernes; aunts, Jenaette Veitz, Angela Graner and special aunt, Pam Piatz.

Barbot Funeral Homes was entrusted with arrangements.