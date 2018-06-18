Todd H. Bush, 75, of Suffolk, Virginia, died December 13, 2017, at his home with his loving wife at his side.

He was born March 2, 1942, to Donald and Mildred Bush. His grandfather, James Bush owned a ranch near Sundance, Wyoming, which has been passed down for three generations.

He graduated from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois. He enlisted in the United States Navy where he attained the rank of Lieutenant.

Todd was married to Mary Lynne Miller for 25 years. He owned his own CPA firm in Norfolk.

He was president of the Norfolk Sports Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mildred and his sister, Judith Bush.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynne of Suffolk, VA; two sons, Adam (Margaret) Bush of Norfolk, VA and Jason (Nina) Bush of Bellevue, WA; granddaughter, Addison Bush and grandsons, Isaac and James Bush.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 15 at 2 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

