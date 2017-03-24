Times Editorial – Mar. 23

We commend Governor Matt Mead’s decision not to sign HB137, which would have repealed gun free zones in government meetings. Not because we feel these spaces should be sacred, but because the law as written was deeply flawed.

By the time it was passed, it included language that would have removed the right for local boards and commissions to make the decision as to whether firearms should be allowed in their meetings rooms; a condition from which the Legislature specifically exempted itself.

These, said the governor, are not consistent provisions. He added that many have asked for a say in such an important matter, just as the Legislature has reserved the right to have a say for itself.

Mead also stressed his strong support of Second Amendment rights, but we don’t feel that his stance on guns has any bearing on this decision. It was, at the end of the day, a bad law.

Had it passed, a board might have found itself in a position where tempers were high due to a sensitive situation with no means to prevent things from escalating out of control. We’re not suggesting that this would happen often but the exception, in this case, is more important than the rule.

And it does happen, even here. We can think of a fairly recent example in which the passions of the audience could easily have tumbled out of control.

Over in Moorcroft, during a period when emotions were running particularly high, Police Chief Doug Lundborg wisely diffused a credible threat within the council chambers.

Had the law passed, Lundborg, a reasonable and level-headed peace officer who is certainly no enemy of the Second Amendment, could not have made the decision to institute a weapons check at the door. What would have happened then?

With no right to prevent guns from entering the room, would he and his officers have been obligated to stand ready to draw their own firearms throughout the meeting? What if the citizen in question had drawn theirs?

The inevitable outcome of that would have been, at best, a horrible environment in which to conduct city business. At worst? You be the judge.

The argument that someone with nefarious purpose would bring a weapon into the room whether or not it was permitted does not stand in this case, as Lundborg took the step necessary to prevent that from happening. All of which illustrates that, when local control is respected, there is an arguably better way to tackle dangerous anomalies.

It is our belief that the concept of local control needs to be strongly respected when it comes to allowing firearms in government meetings. This bill was bad because it removed that control entirely – not to mention hypocritical, considering that a bill was passed to allow firearms on school property but gave control over the decision to local school boards.

The sage old line that a government closest to the people is best remains true and should be held up with actions, not just words.