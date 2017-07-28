Time for the show!

The fairgrounds are once again a buzz of activity as this year’s fair continues with a full slate of events ahead.

All eyes were on the arena Monday morning as young equestrians opened the week with the horse show.

Events continue throughout the week, with upcoming highlights including the Family Fun Night and the Wyatt J. Pillen Youth Rough Stock Rodeo on Thursday. Friday brings a free pancake breakfast cooked by the County Com

missioners, the beef show, pig wrestling, a street dance and more. The annual parade will make its way down Main Street on Saturday, followed by the car and bike show, ranch rodeo, Community BBQ and the junior livestock sale on Saturday. Events will wrap up on Sunday with the crowning of this year’s rodeo royalty and the youth rodeo.

Fair and Rodeo events this week

Thursday

Sheep/Goat Show: 8 a.m.

Cat Show: 3 p.m.

Family Fun Night: 5 – 7 p.m.

Youth R.S. Rodeo: 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Beef Show 8 a.m.

Rabbit Show: 1 p.m.

Pig Wrest. Calcutta 5 p.m.

Pig Wrestling 6 p.m.

Saturday

Bike Relay: 8:30 a.m.

Fair Parade 10 a.m.

Car/Bike Show 11 a.m.

Ranch Rodeo: Noon

Community BBQ: 3 p.m.

Livestock Sale: 5 p.m.

Sunday

Royalty crowning: 9 a.m.

Youth Rodeo 10 a.m.