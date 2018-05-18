Tiger tales

(Willy Walkinshaw photo) Bob Walkinshaw talks about his time as a member of the Flying Tigers in China during WWII at a recent meeting of the Crook County Historical Society.

Walkinshaw and his fellow Tigers were a volunteer group of American military volunteers based in China with a mission to protect against Japanese invaders. The group wrapped up their mission with a stellar combat record.

Crook County Historical Society

On Tues May 8, Bob Walkinshaw presented a program on his involvement in the Flying Tigers over China during WWII at the regular meeting of Crook County Historical Society. He not only flew all over the world but had a world of information to share.

Recent programs were given by Jim and Sharon Oster on their collection of guns that have historical significance and Wally Elwonger was interviewed at another date on his history and work with the Soil Conservation Service.

On June 12, the State Historical President, Doug Cubbin, will be at our meeting. As always, anyone is invited to attend these programs. In July we plan to visit the Mabel Brown Museum in Newcastle, the Red Onion Museum in Upton and possibly the site of the Canyon Stage Coach robbery.

If you have any questions, please call Barbara Byrne 283-3535 for more information.

(Submitted by Barbara Byrne)