Three to appear on hospital board ballot

Three candidates will compete at the coming general election to win one of two at-large seats on the Crook County Medical Services District (CCMSD) Board of Trustees. One incumbent is looking to retain her seat, while two new names will appear beside her on the ballot.

Sandy Neiman (incumbent) – “I am a lifelong Crook County resident who is dedicated to keeping health care available to all who need it, while keeping the hospital district financially stable. I have had the privilege of being a member of the Wyoming State Board of Trustees since 2011.”

Georgia Valdon – “There are a couple of reasons why I decided to run for a seat on the CCMSD board. Because I have an extensive background in health care, I have seen first-hand the need for keeping health care, particularly long-term care, affordable. As a Home Health Care Physical Therapist, a large part of my career has been spent ensuring safe and functional home environments for my patients. It is nearly always my priority to assist senior citizens in remaining in their own homes. Unfortunately, there are times when this is not possible and it becomes my role to facilitate a placement in a long-term care setting. Being a member of this board would enable me to assist CCMSD in controlling operating costs, at the same time ensuring an optimal quality of care. This would benefit the geriatric and at-risk populations of Crook County and surrounding areas as they make the transition from living at home to living in a long-term care facility. It is imperative to me that the cost of living for these people is kept at a level that is justifiable, while being as affordable as possible. Secondly, I am choosing to run for this office to fulfill a civic duty. I believe that I have a responsibility to be a positive and contributing member of my community in whatever capacity…one that best utilizes my knowledge, talents and background. I feel that election to serve on the CCMSD board would enable me to do this. I believe that it is important to be “anxiously engaged in a good cause” and work towards finding solutions to the problems that beset our medical community. Finally, I am choosing to run for membership on the CCMSD board because I have been asked to do so by various people within Crook County. I feel that I can bring a “fresh” perspective and serve in a fair and reasonable capacity. I look forward to working with other members on the board and learning from them, while making (hopefully) valuable contributions.”

Trisha Habeck – “As the healthcare system in America, particularly rural America evolves, it is essential for CCMSD board members to understand and constantly work to bring the best solutions for our unique healthcare situation. Crook County is very fortunate to have excellent healthcare providers and facilities. My work experience and education in the healthcare sector within Crook County have allowed me to identify the strengths and areas for potential improvement within CCMSD. As a CCMSD board member, I will strive to continue the growth and improvement of our healthcare system in Crook County.”