This Side of the Pond – Oct. 18

By Sarah Pridgeon

Once upon a time, there was a little girl who had never seen a snowdrift. She was a happy little girl, perfectly content with the occasional rainy day and unaware there was any such thing as “the onset of winter” to contend with in other parts of the world.

That little girl is now taller and also more careworn than she expected to be at this juncture of her life. She blames the weather – and the acquisition of new vehicles.

None of us were expecting to be ankle deep in the white stuff before we’d even got Halloween out of the way. It’s not as though I’m alone in suffering from winter onset, it’s just that I’m still so much worse at it than everybody else.

Not that I’m willing to accept this fact. Deep down, a part of me believes I am Captain Adaptable and have translated myself into this new ecosystem so beautifully that I deserve a medal.

And so, on the Sunday evening before all this snow nonsense began, I began to prepare. I fished out winter coats and shoes, made sure my socks were waiting for the morning and my spare socks were in my handbag and figured out which of the vehicles I would be taking.

The final part of my preparations was the trickiest, because we’ve done some swapping around since both our vehicles were written off after the hailstorm last spring. While my trusty grey SUV is still in the parking area, it is now owned by my parents-in-law, while we are the surprised new owners of the orange Jeep my sister-in-law wanted to replace.

Complicated, I know, but the upshot is that the vehicle I’m used to driving in the snow was right there in front of me, welcoming me with open doors. Captain Adaptable felt she would be sensible to request use of the vehicle she feels most confident with on the first day of this year’s snowfall.

Captain Adaptable was correct. As my parents-in-law are unfailingly kind, this was deemed to not be a problem, as was my journey to work on the Monday morning. The only hitch I encountered was that I had failed to complete my preparations in exactly the same way that I fail to complete my preparations every year.

I hadn’t located the ice scraper. We all know those things go for a walk over the summer and don’t come back unless you force them to, but I forget this until I’m staring at an opaque windshield with the minutes ticking down before my working day begins.

Nevertheless, I made it safe and sound – and back again, and then back down to town to attend the coronation ceremony for Homecoming. I even made it home from that adventure in what had suddenly become a whiteout, only it was dark so I suppose it was more of a blackout.

Unfortunately, things began to go wrong the next morning and, this time, it wasn’t my fault. From that moment on, technology was not on my side, which I really shouldn’t find surprising.

To illustrate my ongoing battle with progress: every so often, the copy of Microsoft Word that I use at the office will refuse to close itself, usually at the beginning of the week, when I am proofreading lots of documents one after another. It pops up a dialogue box, which tells me that the program cannot close because there is a dialogue box open.

Now, what you’ve no doubt immediately realized is the same thought that drives me batty on a Monday morning. The only reason Word needs to close a dialogue box is because it opened one in the first place, so if it had just kept its electronic opinions to itself then we wouldn’t be having this problem.

This infuriating lack of logic (and whoever decided computers were logical clearly hadn’t ever tried to install a graphics card driver) now applies to both my new vehicle and the old. It began when I switched on the engine and discovered the SUV had somehow put itself in low four wheel drive overnight.

My husband doesn’t believe me and thinks I must have knocked the dial with my knee, but that would involve clambering over the parking brake and deliberately lowering myself into an awkward position. This is not a choice I have ever made on purpose.

Not to mention that – and I’ll admit I didn’t know this at the time, as I’ve never use low four wheel – you can’t switch in and out of it unless the vehicle is in neutral. I hadn’t been in neutral and I wasn’t in it now, so no amount of turning the engine on and off was going to help.

Which is how I found myself in the Jeep far sooner than I’d wanted to be and very late for work. I was mostly cranky to have had to de-ice double the number of vehicles.

And then the Jeep decided to turn on me, too. I didn’t know that it auto locks as the driver exits, so imagine my surprise on the third morning when I couldn’t get into it at all, let alone get it started. Luckily, the driver’s door stays open, but logic has failed to explain to me how locking every door except the one that leads to the controls will keep thieves at bay.

I suspect Captain Adaptable and the Tangerine Terror (what, doesn’t everyone name their cars?) will have a love-hate relationship for the rest of the winter. I really should get a side job testing technology for bugs, because if there’s a way for these things to go awry, you can bet that I’m going to find it.

So if I make an appointment to see you in the near future and I’m not there at the designated time, please forgive me. I’ve probably ejected the windscreen wipers or let the air out of every tire and I’m trying to figure out how I did it.