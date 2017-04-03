This Side of the Pond – March 30

By Sarah Pridgeon

Last Wednesday, for the second time in my adult life, I found myself reaching out to loved ones to make sure they were not on the scene when a terrorist attacked London. I found myself watching news feeds on tenterhooks with one thought running through my mind: “Is it over, or is there worse to come?”

This time, I was not in the center of the action – I was not receiving those calls myself from panicked friends and relatives. I did not have to climb into a Tube train carriage a couple of hours after the last one had been blown to smithereens.

This time, I was quietly proofing newspaper pages when a fellow European who lives here with us in Crook County called, unsure if I’d seen the news. I was nowhere near the center of the action – I couldn’t have been much further from it if I’d tried.

But again, a little piece of my heart broke to hear the injury count – and then the death count. I was angered and distressed that a man had proclaimed himself our enemy for no reason I can fathom and then taken out his hatred on innocent human beings.

I worried along with the rest of my homeland about a group of schoolchildren who had been photographed on Westminster Bridge just minutes before the attack. I felt the same relief when they were found unharmed.

I felt the same pride and sorrow as everyone else for the police officer who wasn’t even armed when he put himself in harm’s way to stop the attacker in his tracks, and lost his life in the process.

I felt pride once again for the Member of Parliament who broke the lines and ran over to help that officer, giving him mouth-to-mouth till the paramedics arrived. The danger was ongoing, he was not armed and his own brother was killed in the Bali bombing, and still he ran from cover. I am additionally proud to say that he is an MP for my own hometown.

And, once again, I found myself preoccupied with thoughts of the people I love. I began worrying that a friend who works near the Houses of Parliament might have been strolling down the road at the time.

My blood ran cold as I recalled that another friend sometimes heads that way home after work and that my mother drives up to London regularly on business and I wasn’t sure if Monday was one of those days. Those thoughts kept coming.

Terrorist attacks are harrowing, but a second experience on home turf has taught me a lesson. It was the same feeling of dread as the 7/7 bombings but, this time, the truth of all this violence finally sank in for me: it’s exactly how they win. Not by killing innocents, nor by facing our troops in a warzone, but by curling ice cold fingers around our hearts.

They win by making us fear them – and of course we do. We fear for the people we care about, we fear for our neighbors and countrymen and, naturally, we fear for ourselves.

We worry about what might be coming next. There is no trumpet horn to announce an attack has begun and no press release to let us know it’s over.

We worry, because we are human and we care. Nothing is going to prevent us from doing that, nor should it, because compassion is exactly what makes our species worth protecting in the first place.

But once the danger is over and our loved ones secured, I have come to fully understand why we only have one choice – and it’s the hardest choice to make. We must move on and get back to our daily lives.

That’s something poor London has been doing for almost a century. First the bombings of the Blitz, then decades of attacks from the IRA that largely targeted innocent citizens, now this new terrorist threat that has washed across the western world.

A friend of mine (one of the ones I was concerned about) tells me her grandmother used to sit down for dinner, climb under the table as the sirens began to wail, then clamber back out to finish the meal. My father often tells me he played “cowboys and Indians” in the bombed-out ruins of London as a child.

Since war became total and civilians became targets, we’ve faced this problem. How do you react to the constant danger of an attack?

London’s answer has always been the same: Keep Calm and Carry On. Those motifs you see so often on mugs, t-shirts and tea-towels were once dotted all around the capital in the form of posters – the government’s way of motivating citizens as the Second World War began.

It’s a cliché today, but the origin of that saying is exactly what we need in this brave new world of ours. Every change we make to our day-to-day lives only wins the terrorists more points on the scoreboard.

If we ignore them, they won’t go away – but they can never defeat us. That same evening, a BBC reporter shared a picture of two policemen standing in front of a lit-up Westminster.

“Lights still on in Parliament tonight, and the boys in blue protecting us. That’s important,” he said.

But it was that same friend of mine who put it best:

“Growing up in London, I remember two IRA bomb threats at school – they evacuated us during exams. Bombs at our local shopping centre, bombs at Hamley’s Toy Store once, bombs on tubes, but us Londoners are never afraid.

“It’s heartbreaking for those killed, but the rest of us will carry on. They’ll never bring down London.”