This Side of the Pond – Mar. 9

By Sarah Pridgeon

I may have mentioned in the past that the Brits are not good at dealing with excitement. We don’t have any interesting weaponry, our weather is mild even at its worst and there are no oversized beasts waiting in the countryside to take a bite out of us.

In Britain, at least when it comes to Mother Nature, life is quiet. You can rest assured that there will be fewer surprises on your everyday travels than, say, while being stalked by a grizzly during a blizzard in the Bearlodge.

Unfortunately, this also means we’re easily spooked. Any creature larger than a hedgehog is enough to give us pause and we’re constantly mistaking innocent piles of trash for weapons of mass destruction.

I’m not exaggerating, I promise. The local newspaper in my hometown splashed an enthusiastic story across its pages last week that, in what I can only assume was the shrillest of voices, claimed one of our beaches had been closed off to the public.

The emergency involved a bomb – a heart-stopping moment under any circumstances. A man strolling along the sands caught sight of the deadly explosive as it nestled in the grass and high-tailed it to the nearest telephone to call the coastguard.

The coastguard responded, as did the police, as did the Army’s bomb disposal experts. Together (at least in my imagination), they crept stealthily towards it while an expert shouted instructions into their earpiece about whether to cut the blue wire or the red wire and warned that they must always leave the actual defusing until the countdown clock reached two seconds.

Also in my imagination, one of those intrepid souls eventually reached the offending bundle and poked it experimentally with a stick. Nothing happened, because it was not a bomb at all.

It was a piece of scrap that, in the accompanying photos, looks a lot more like a fence post than it does a piece of ordnance. All’s well that ends well, I suppose, and you can never be too careful when it comes to debris that has potential to explode.

Things like this happen more often than you might think, although in fairness there is plenty of shrapnel still lying around in the wake of the world wars. An actual bomb was discovered in a quarry behind my parent’s house a few weeks ago and, in a wonderful example of British understatement, the police issued a statement that they would be getting rid of it via controlled explosion and residents in the area might expect to hear “a loud bang”.

Sometimes, a terrifying event really does find its way past our borders. Take, for example, the moment a couple of years ago when a pair of holidaymakers at a caravan park in Essex spotted a vicious wild animal across the field from them. Lazing on the grass was an actual, honest-to-goodness lion.

Lions, to be absolutely clear, are not native to my country. This goes for the African style and its mountain cousin – there is no such thing as a dangerous wild feline on the British Isles. We are lacking even in a bobcat.

So when you see a lion across a field from you anywhere in the UK, it’s cause for surprise. The couple called in the authorities, who at first thought it was a hoax.

They persevered, telling police that they had taken a look through binoculars and had been able to ascertain that the thing was as big as two sheep. Understandably, they declined to get any closer to take a more accurate measurement.

The authorities turned up with a full arsenal of lion-fighting tools. Search teams looked for evidence of droppings, fur or prey, but found nothing; meanwhile, nearby villagers found out about the predator and reached for paper bags to breathe into, even though the official police warning (in another marvelous instance of British understatement) was to be “a bit wary” when going for a walk.

More witnesses came forward, shaking in their wellington boots. Armed police patrolled the area along with workers from a nearby zoo, who brought tranquilizer guns just to be on the safe side.

Meanwhile, helicopters flew back and forth overhead running heat-seeking equipment that reportedly cost more than $1000 per hour. Locals were evacuated to a plant nursery, where I’m certain they were reassured with a succession of cups of tea.

As the rumors spread, the television stations picked up on them, as did the national press. The entire country was on tenterhooks, waiting for the giant cat to be found.

But a couple of hundred miles away, a woman was relaxing in her hotel room and watching the reports on the news. It didn’t take her long to realize she had a personal relationship with the predator.

She wasn’t a circus performer or a zookeeper, but she had spent time with that lion. She knew it was him, she said, because he was the only “big gingery thing” in the area that liked to relax in the field in question. His name, she said, was Teddy Bear.

Ted, it turns out, was a Maine coon, which is a slightly bigger breed of house cat than your average British pet. He was decidedly not an African lion and was therefore unlikely to bring down any of the local deer.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why you should always think twice about a Brit’s account of an exciting situation. You never quite know what will cause us to hit that panic button.