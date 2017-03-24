This Side of the Pond – Mar. 23

By Sarah Pridgeon

As I pulled the wrong string on the overhead fan for the hundredth time last weekend, it dawned on me that one of the most interesting tasks I’ve faced over the last few years has been getting my head round the differences between a British home and its American counterpart. You would think that a house is a house is a house…but you would be wrong.

The bare bones seem the same – bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, bathrooms and so on – but what’s going on inside those rooms is not. Take, for example, the very existence of the American laundry room. It’s rare to find such a beast within the four walls of a British house – there simply isn’t the space.

For all those millions of people clustered on our islands, it’s hard to understand the “tiny house” phenomenon. They aren’t much different to your average London apartment in terms of square footage and the volume of household goods packed inside, so we’re not sure why anyone would want one.

Because of this, our washing machines find their home in the kitchen and most have a built-in tumble dryer. Once your clothes are clean, flick a switch and they’ll dry themselves, too; I haven’t been able to work out why this phenomenon hasn’t made it across the pond, but perhaps it’s because there’s no need to limit the amount you can launder at once when you have a whole room to do it in.

The same goes for the walk-in closets that I’ve been dreaming of since my teenage years. I’m not sure I’ve ever come across one in Britain, but my television told me of their existence and I’ve been waiting to trade in my cramped, standalone clothing cupboard ever since.

On the other hand, older houses in Britain feature a room I’ve never seen in an American house: the drawing room. The name is a shortening of “withdrawing room” and it’s where well-to-do families have been politely receiving guests since at least the 1600s.

Many a grandmother has flicked the ear of a child strewing toys around a drawing room, which is meant to be kept pristine in case a visitor of note should ring the doorbell. It’s useful if the rest of your home tends to be messy, but these days many have been converted into more regularly used space.

Then there’s the fact that the light switch for an American bathroom is actually inside the room – this was quite frankly a revelation. In Britain, we don’t wire our bathrooms for electricity because we’re convinced they will immediately catch fire. If you find a light switch in the bathroom at all, it’s usually hanging from the end of a string because constantly walking into a wooden bobble in the middle of the night is considered preferable to an electric shock.

For those of us who grew up with exterior light switches, it’s rare to make it through childhood without being tortured by a young sibling on the other side of the bathroom door with free access to the light switch and questionable impulse control.

Talking of the bathroom, the idea of combining hot and cold water into one handy stream was another joyful discovery. Because old British houses tend to have separate tanks for hot and cold water, we’ve always had separate faucets.

If you prefer to wash your hands in warm water, the only way to achieve this is to turn both on and wave your hands back and forth between them. Imagine my glee to discover that I can relieve myself of grime without freezing or burning my fingers in the process.

Getting back to that overhead fan – which has been the bane of my existence now for half a decade – it’s no wonder I can’t get the hang of it. They are not common in British homes, so I lack the familiarity to know which one works the light, which one works the blades and why there’s also a light switch.

We also don’t have much in the way of air conditioning. Why bother, when it’s only hot for three days each year?

If the sun shines too brightly, we simply fling open every window in the house to let a breeze in; if it gets even hotter, we’ll open a door. The first time I tried this approach on American soil, my husband asked if I was born in a barn.

In the winter, you won’t find many wood stoves burning in British cities, though you’ll find radiators attached to almost every wall. Handy for drying your socks if you step in a puddle; not so useful when finding a home for items of furniture.

Talking of furniture, we also consider all those appliances, wardrobes and tables to be separate from the house itself. If you ever find yourself buying a home in the UK, bring your own fridge and coffee table because the previous owner will have scarpered with everything but the walls and floor.

You might want to choose a fridge with an ice-maker, while you’re at it, because such a new-fangled contraption is unlikely to be found for sale in a British showroom.

At least we have plenty of choice back in the UK when it comes to the age of our housing, I suppose. We are reluctant to get rid of any building at all, no matter how tumbledown, so your home might be brand new or it could date back all the way to the Elizabethan era (with all the cracks and quirks you’d expect).

Whatever their age, our houses are almost always built from brick – that’s all we know. It took me a good while to understand that a stick-built house is not constructed from Winnie the Pooh’s cast-offs and I will never cease to enjoy watching a whole building travel down the interstate on the back of a truck, like a human-sized snail.

I could keep listing the differences between the homes I grew up in and American buildings until you reach the back page of this newspaper, but by now you have some idea of how strange it can be to navigate between the two. Instead, I’ll go back to staring at the strings hanging from the ceiling fan – surely there must be some way to learn which is which?