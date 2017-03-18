This Side of the Pond – Mar. 16

If you’re anything like me, by the time these words reach your eyes you will have spent the better part of a week wondering what on earth the time is. Dinnertime has been arriving too quickly, as has bedtime, and the alarm clock keeps going off in what I’m certain is the middle of the night.

Ah, the bane of modern existence: daylight savings. Two weeks of each year during which nothing makes sense while we fumble with the persistent danger of not turning up for appointments on time.

I don’t mind the falling back part in November (although one does suffer a near-constant tummy rumble for a while afterwards), but the springing forward plays havoc with my internal timer. For at least a week after the clocks twizzle forth, I chase myself through the day never quite ready for the thing that’s coming next.

Not to mention that, for unknown reasons, Europe and the United States have opted not to play with the little hand on their clocks on the same days of the year. I find it taxing enough working out time differences, let alone during the weeks when I must perform an extra step of mental arithmetic to figure in the daylight saving factor.

We don’t even flip back and forth using the same methodology. In Europe, we all hop back or forth at the same moment so that countries to the east remain two hours ahead of countries to the west at all times. In America, we make the jump at 2 a.m. wherever we happen to be, so here in Wyoming we’re sharing a time with the west coast for that single, magical hour.

But what I really wanted to share at this time of toil and clock-watching is that it’s not my fault it’s happening to you. I’ve heard it suggested countless times that daylight savings was an idea born on a dark and obstacle-filled farm somewhere in Britain, where some shepherd or other got sick of falling over on his route between the paddocks.

This is not the truth. Britain wasn’t the first to meddle with time – we weren’t even the first to suggest it.

Actually, we’ve been playing fast and loose with the 24-hour clock since civilization was still in diapers. Ancient civilizations stretched and squeezed their hours to fit the season, such that 12 hours of every day included daylight.

In the winter, a Roman hour lasted just 44 minutes. (This, incidentally, is very close to the actual running time of the television show “24”, prompting some to suggest that it should have been called “17.6”).

It would be stretching the truth to blame daylight savings on the ancients, of course, but that still doesn’t point the finger at Britain. Actually, it was a New Zealander by the name of George Hudson who had the brainwave – and he wasn’t even worried about his cattle.

He did work on a farm for a while after moving from Britain with his father as a young man (I suppose one could argue that there was, in fact, a small British influence on this tale), but that wasn’t what gave him the idea. Hudson collected insects and wanted more daylight after work to pursue his hobby.

It was only seven years later, in 1905, that Britain came up with the same idea. A man by the name of William Willett felt that fiddling with the clocks would be a great way to solve the problem of having to cut short his evening rounds of golf.

He was irritating chiefly because his idea was not to leap a full hour at a time, but to spend two months of the year sneaking up on the next number on the clock face by changing it just 20 minutes on consecutive Sundays. Imagine how confounding that would be halfway through the process.

His proposal was taken up by Parliament, but enough politicians raised an eyebrow to ensure the bill failed. Willett continued to lobby for daylight savings until he died in 1915.

A year later, sadly too late for Willett’s last swing of the five iron, the German empire introduced daylight savings completely out of the blue, ostensibly for the purpose of saving money on fuel for the war effort. This sparked the UK and its allies into action and most of Europe followed suit over the next few months, presumably to make sure that everyone turned up for battle on time.

The United States hung on in there right up until 1918 before giving in to the peer pressure. Since that time, we’ve all gone back and forth on whether we actually want to save our daylight, but for the most part we’ve been trudging between numbers each winter and spring.

So there you have it: bugs, golf and warmongering are to blame for the two weeks of confusion we must suffer every year. It has nothing to do with farm animals after all, and it wasn’t the Brits who decided to play fast and loose with the natural order of things.

Not that any of this will make it easier to bear the bewilderment, but at least we can take comfort in knowing we will have plenty of time this evening to collect all those stink beetles and crickets we’ve been dreaming of.