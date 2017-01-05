This Side of the Pond – Jan. 5

By Sarah Pridgeon

This week’s offering is brought to you by guest author Mike Burnside, who has spent the last month getting to know the intricacies of Crook County and also serves as the male parental unit of your usual weekly columnist:

“My arrival in the state of Wyoming resembled a papal visit, in that I sank to my knees in the parking lot of Rapid City’s airport as gravity took over in the icy conditions and silly temperatures. My wife and I had chosen to visit our daughter’s new homeland in weather conditions that a 90-year-old local resident subsequently admitted were the coldest she could remember.

With the balmy coasts of England 4000 miles and 24 hours behind me, extreme measures were the order of the day to ensure our survival through whiteouts, snowdrifts and the depredations of mountain lions.

A devotee since childhood of anything to do with cowboys and Indians, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in particular are my idols. I felt that I would slot into Sundance conditions nicely. In the current temperatures, it was not to be.

Garments resistant to the worst weather the UK can provide proved not to be up to the task. Within the first few days, I found myself sporting a jacket endorsing the Broncos, a massive fur hat and camouflage sweatpants (and this was before I left the house).

It was three days before I ventured to discard the jacket, even at bedtime. Meanwhile, I found myself subject to much commiseration on my travels through Crook County because I’m told the Broncos are struggling this season with whatever it is they get up to.

Having ventured forth into climatic conditions that would have deterred a polar bear, we entered into a hectic social whirl under the enthusiastic urgings of our social secretary, daughter Sarah. You might well have noticed me proceeding unsteadily around Sundance, sporting my rather fetching hat. Visits to local hostelries and residents have produced many and varied impressions.

The first shock was your roads, both in their immensity and regarding the pretty white carpet that regularly descends to transform them into death traps. It was a matter of some amazement that cars are able to defy gravity and stay on the road at all. I feel that four-wheel drive rivals Pepsi-Cola as the invention of the twentieth century.

That so many residents own their very own snow plow as standard equipment occasioned the first of a succession of double takes for someone who was brought up in a land of tiny houses, lethal traffic and an absolute lack of bears or interaction with one’s neighbors. I found the local citizenry to be extraordinarily kind and tolerant of our outlandish ways and abuse of the English language.

I also discovered that one in every two citizens sports, like me, a recent knee replacement. This provoked many mutual commiserations and the recounting of painful experiences.

The first profound cultural shock was the prevalence of an incomprehensible American version of football, which seems to support the entire US advertising industry, and a lack of knowledge of the rules governing the game of cricket among those Crook County citizens who showed any interest at all.

This in spite of the fact that New York has more cricket clubs than the whole UK and of the regular fatalities met with in this dangerous and protracted game. I was surprised to discover it hasn’t much of a following over here. I assumed it was internationally popular, given that the 1.5 billion residents of the Indian subcontinent follow it with the fanaticism normally accorded to warfare – or American football.

I am also happy to report that I have at last discovered the solution to my most obstinate problem and also the secret of survival in this challenging environment: fleece lined jeans.

Those, like myself, of advancing years will have noticed that history often repeats itself, repeatedly. While studying the issue of the Sundance Times that was published on my birthday in August, 1938, I found that, on the very date of my entry into this world 4000 miles away, it was Primary Election day in Crook County. I recognized the winner’s photo straight away because I had noticed the same portrait in the courthouse.

I found it ironic that the main matter for discussion in that issue of the paper is still a matter of dissention today: a proposal by the Roosevelt administration to invest $800 million in low-cost health care for all. This was enthusiastically endorsed by the founder of the world famous Mayo Clinic and supported by half of the medical profession, but resolutely opposed by the AMA.

I wonder what happened there then.”