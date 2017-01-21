This Side of the Pond – Jan. 19

By Sarah Pridgeon

Everyone’s home should be famous for something. Here in Crook County, we’re spoiled for choice – we have the Sundance Kid, the Devils Tower, the Bear Lodge Mountains, even the adorable way everyone pretends not to know that you’re supposed to drink your tea hot.

Not so much in my own home county, Dorset. What we are best known for, aside from inventing the accent used by both hobbits and pirates, is a morsel of food that I have little doubt has been taken the wrong way by an endless stream of newcomers.

Picture, if you will, a fresh and tempting dinner roll – one of the small white ones that fit snugly in the palm of your hand. Now, imagine accidentally leaving that roll on the kitchen counter overnight, then deciding you can’t be bothered to deal with it when you wake up in the morning.

Finally, picture yourself leaving for work, putting in a full day of toil and then returning home to find the sad bit of bread still languishing on its plate, hard as nails and completely inedible.

This is my personal theory as to how Dorset’s most famous export was discovered. It is, as you have by now imagined, a bread roll so incredibly hard and dry that it has removed whole mountains of teeth from the skulls of unsuspecting diners.

It also makes for an excellent April Fool’s joke if served with a family meal, because nobody in their right mind expects a dinner roll to double as a bludgeoning tool.

By now, you will no doubt be wondering why anyone would want to be known for inventing stale bread. I have no answer when it comes to the motivation, but I can make an educated guess as to why it became so famous: because of its name.

This fantastical creation, you see, is called a Dorset Knob. It takes its name from the hand-sewn buttons once made in the county – and presumably from the fact it looks like a doorknob.

A brief investigation tells me that a knob is not entirely the same as a dinner roll because the dough contains extra sugar and butter, plus it was designed to be that crunchy on purpose. The experience of my lifetime, on the other hand, tells me that the added ingredients don’t improve things all that much. They’re not exactly sweet, they don’t have any flavorings – they are essentially just hard balls of bread.

The bakery’s website claims that each knob is molded individually by hand and baked three times in an overall process that takes ten hours. That’s a whole lot of life to spend on something that could knock out the dog if it fell off the table.

One accepted process for eating a Dorset Knob (and, believe me, it’s definitely a process) is to dunk it in a cup of tea until it goes just as mushy as a normal bread roll would go in the same situation (leading me to question the point of all that cooking time). The other is to accept that your dentist will be making a fortune this week and crunch your way through the thing with a slab of your favorite cheese.

If you give up and just eat the cheese, I promise I won’t tell anyone.

Such is the fame of the Dorset Knob that we even hold a festival in its honor. Once a year, on the first Sunday in May, thousands of people gather in the village of Cattistock to try their hand at various bread-based activities.

These include, but are not limited to, “knob darts”, “knob archery”, “guess the weight of the big knob”, “knob walking”, “spot the knob” and the “knobathlon”. There is also a knob-and-spoon race and knob painting, not to mention the main event: knob throwing.

Once upon a time, this regional delicacy was a fashionable treat indeed – it was the favorite food of legendary Dorset author, Thomas Hardy. Sadly, its popularity has declined to the point that, while we still enjoy celebrating the knob, not many people feel inclined to eat one.

These days, Dorset Knobs are only manufactured in one, small bakery in the western corner of the county. Because of the sheer labor involved, they are only available for two months of the year.

According to the owners of Moores Biscuits of Morcombelake, the last remaining Dorset Knob manufacturer on the planet, there’s a period just after the new year during which all its customers fool themselves into thinking they’ve given up sweet treats. Sales of butter crunch, Dorset ginger and chocolate chip cookies always plummet on a temporary basis, so they use this handy gap to keep the knob tradition alive.

Around two million of the miniature cannon balls are bagged and distributed to little stores around the county. It’s tough to find any in stock by the middle of the year, which means that knob enthusiasts must wait patiently for the next batch to be baked.

It’s the same seasonal marketing campaign that Cadbury has always used to fool us into buying hundreds of its eggs, except it doesn’t have quite the same international following.

You’re in luck, by the way, if my descriptions have appealed to you. Knob season has just begun for the year.

I wouldn’t worry too much about the limited run; you have until the end of February to hop the ocean and stock up for a whole year. It’s not as though they’ll get any staler in the cupboard.