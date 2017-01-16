This Side of the Pond – Jan. 12

By Sarah Pridgeon

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the last month, as the host of yet another round of invading Brits, it’s that Crook County is a little pocket of magic on a crazy, hectic planet. At first glance, it may seem to be much like any other rural part of the world – but that’s just at first glance.

Of course, this is something I have known since the first morning I woke up in Wyoming, fresh from the city and completely unaware of what was awaiting me, largely because my plane had landed in the dark. It took less than a minute to gaze out of the window, soak in the peaceful sunshine and realize there was something very special going on here.

I couldn’t be sure, of course, that this reaction wasn’t caused by the simple fact that living in Sundance suits me down to the ground. Perhaps I’d just found my happy place?

However, after hosting several vacations for my British friends and family here, I am convinced I had it right in those first 60 seconds. This really is a special place that has a startling effect on its visitors.

You see, I have yet to invite a friend or family member to this area and have them leave anything less than starry-eyed about what they experienced. My beloved parents left this continent last week with the look of relaxed happiness on their faces that I’ve come to expect.

So what makes Crook County so special? The truth is, I’m not quite sure.

I know that the people here are uniquely welcoming and go out of their way to make sure visitors feel a part of the community, albeit briefly. For those of us who are used to a culture of polite standoffishness, it’s a revelation that you’re allowed to converse with your fellow human beings after all.

Back home, if you are recognized in a local store, it means you’ve been shopping too much and should probably cut back on purchases of ice lollies, teabags or whatever else it is that you’ve been consuming a little too regularly. My hometown has a similar population to the whole of Wyoming, so it’s unlikely you’ll be recognized in the streets, either.

A nod and a smile, a how-do-you-do or even a chat about the things you’ve experienced goes a whole long way for someone used to anonymity. Not a day went by for my parents without being invited for dinner or stopped somewhere in town for a friendly conversation – and that’s not to mention how many people went willingly out of their way to offer assistance.

I know that the landscape here is astonishing, especially for visitors who can’t usually see past the next brick building on the street. As we drove the interstate between Sundance and Moorcroft, my father was shocked to find that he could actually see the Devils Tower in the distance.

Summer or winter, we enjoy more incredible views in this region than I can count. From the plains stretching out as far as the eye can see, to the fresh ice and snow sparkling on the branches of a tree, to the glorious sunsets dominating the sky, we are living in a picture book.

I know that we share the land with our fellow creatures in a more nonchalant manner than my countrymen are used to. It’s a joke around this office that the largest mammal you’ll encounter in Britain is a hedgehog; sadly, that’s not far from the truth.

My parents, to whom the presence of any wildlife at all is exciting, provided me with regular counts of the deer that were wandering outside their cabin. My mother’s delight at finally meeting a turkey was also a wonderful moment.

I know we also share the land with the untamed version of Mother Nature. Here, she rules our lives without question – and it’s humbling for those of us used to mild temperatures and a distinct lack of interesting weather events.

I know that, in Crook County, we are steeped in a history and culture that is at once unfamiliar to outsiders and instantly recognizable. My father always says that he grew up playing “cowboys and Indians” on the bombed-out ruins of war-torn London – he may not have visited the wild west before I moved here, but he sure knew how to decipher the lingo.

I know that our pace of life here is much more laid back than a city dweller is used to. No rushing from place to place, no worrying about catching the next train – instead, we take the time to enjoy every moment as it happens.

I’m not convinced that I’ve uncovered the secret ingredient; this is a theory I’m still working through. What I can say with surety is that all these things and more combine to make Crook County perhaps the most special place I have ever set foot in.

It’s a place where visitors from foreign climes can stop for a moment and discover things about themselves they may never have had the chance to find. It’s a place that you never forget.

It’s a place where you can almost feel your heartbeat slow down, safe in the knowledge that you have been welcomed under the wing of the community. I am blessed to be one small part of this pocket of the world – and to have the chance to share it with the people I love.