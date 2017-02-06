This Side of the Pond – Feb. 2

By Sarah Pridgeon

In terms of “things I think are important”, freedom of the press is right there at the top of the list. I subscribe strongly to the view that the first sign of a democracy breaking down will almost always be the muzzling of its newspapers.

With that in mind, you can imagine my excitement, in a time of alleged press blackouts and battle lines between the national newspapers and our new administration, to hear that President Donald Trump is launching an unprecedented program for the press.

For the first time ever – at least to my knowledge – we are told there will be four seats available in the White House briefing room for the kind of reporters who don’t usually get a chance to listen in. These will be theoretical items of furniture rather than tangible wood and cloth: dubbed “Skype seats”, they will allow a diverse stream of reporters to attend a briefing or two via the internet.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the press that these Skype seats are intended for members of the nation’s press who either don’t have the means to commute to Washington, D.C. or have never been invited. The far-flung, the tiny and the lacking in a press badge.

Well, I thought to myself, those things are true of me. If I’ve been sent an invitation to the White House, that crisp white envelope must have got lost in the mail. Not to mention that my budget doesn’t quite facilitate hopping on a plane every five minutes.

I carried on thinking, as I had a spare moment or two for contemplation. Freedom of the press might be close to my heart, but making sure the community stays informed is the twin sibling of that concept. It’s what you, our readers, expect of us – and it’s what we always expect of ourselves.

The end result of all that pondering was a single idea. Wouldn’t it be amazing if a reporter representing Crook County was welcomed into the fluttering heart of our nation’s government, probably for the very first time?

What could we learn, given that kind of access? Would we be right there as the president unveiled the plans he has hinted at to support our energy industry, or on hand just as he announced the programs everyone is expecting that will help businesses flourish?

I’m not sure if this was a reaction to what President Trump perceives as hostility from the national press, but I’m not going to complain at the outcome. No matter whether one reveres the new administration, despises it or sits somewhere in the middle, there is always something to be said for a bird’s eye view of the action.

We don’t yet have a lot of information about this fledgling program. All we have been told is that there is a plan in place for disembodied heads from across the nation to be present in the hallowed room and that, to qualify, you must be based at least 50 miles outside D.C.

I don’t know if we’d be given access to a single briefing or a whole week of information; I don’t know if we’d be invited to pick a day or placed on a waiting list. I’m not sure whether Spicer was referring to little weekly newspapers such as ours, or whether he had more sizeable publications in mind.

I’m not even sure if we’d be allowed to ask questions (though, if we are, I have an idea for attracting the press secretary’s attention in the absence of a hand to wave in the air. I would make sure to be holding one of those laser pens you can wiggle about on the wall – they get my cat’s attention every time.)

I wasn’t about to let uncertainty hold me back, though. I’m definitely a reporter and my tape measure tells me I’m a long way further out than 50 miles from D.C., so what could be the harm in at least asking the question? The idea of Crook County getting a glimpse of the inner workings of the White House was too appealing to ignore.

With the blessing of our editor, I penned a missive to the White House and made a formal request to be considered for the privilege of Skype sitting. I explained that, while we may not have quite the readership as the Washington Post, we do speak to an audience that represents the grass roots of this nation – and we speak from a state that turned out for Trump more strongly than any other during the election.

I haven’t heard back yet, though it’s still early days and I’m sure the White House has a lot of mail to sort through. The press room itself is no doubt buzzing, as I’m certain I won’t be the only one to chase the bandwagon before it even has a chance to pick a destination.

As and when they find my message, the optimist in me hopes that the press office will see some wisdom in opening a window for our little corner of rural America to peer through. It could be hours, days or even weeks before it comes to their attention, but I will be sure to let you know if it does.

If the answer is yes, you can bet that I’ll have my Lois Lane hat and glasses in place before you can even say, “So, do I get a commemorative White House mug?”