This Side of the Pond – Dec. 22

Jetlag is a funny old thing. It hits everyone differently but, if you’ve ever experienced it, you may already know that an extreme case can turn the most mundane of tasks into a carnival of confusion.

Such was the scenario that my parents found themselves faced with when they landed in Rapid City airport last week. After a day-long journey that involved four airplanes, two cars and several miles of walking between gates, they arrived in our part of the world for a month of Christmas entertainment.

The Burnside clan has never believed in half measures. If you’re going to do a thing, we are of the opinion that you may just as well do it properly – and that apparently includes reacting to a time difference.

Thus began several days of pure bafflement, not just because of the jetlag but also because they had emerged into a whole new world of weather and its associated behavior. I did try to explain to them before they set out on their travels that things might be chillier than they were expecting, but my efforts didn’t work very well.

The trouble is, I was asking them to comprehend something that was entirely outside their realm of experience. Until you’ve poked your nose out into a Wyoming blizzard, I have now realized that it’s almost impossible to imagine how quickly it’s going to fall off.

There they stood, coats and scarves in place, looking for all the world as though they knew what was coming. Having done my best to approach the temperature topic from numerous angles during the week before they arrived, I too believed all would be well.

The temperature that night was particularly bitter, especially on the windy hill at the airport. The forecast told me it was about 20 degrees lower than the coldest day imaginable in Britain.

A 24-hour journey on pressurized aircraft also tends to be stuffy and unpleasant – I’ve never once landed without a small part of me wondering how I’d kept my blood from boiling. Covering the ten feet between the airport door and our vehicle certainly refreshed my poor parents – the shock on their faces was something to behold.

On the journey home, as they sat in the back seat with eyes as wide as saucers, my father asked me to translate the temperature into Celcius. I had prepared for the question and shared that it was -19 degrees, but he simply couldn’t believe I hadn’t made a mistake in my calculations.

I don’t blame him – my first winter in Wyoming was much the same. At that time, I accompanied my husband to Spearfish once a week and waited for him in the vehicle while he attended lectures at BHSU.

It was an eye-opening introduction to the cold. One week, I actually took my duvet with me.

For my part, I was just relieved they’d made it into the country. I had diligently booked tickets, reserved seats, secured a cabin for them to stay in, even written a three-page document detailing exactly what they would need to do at every stage of the journey.

I thought I’d covered every base, but I forgot about the visa application that every visitor to America must complete before they land. I’d woken that morning to a message from my mum telling me they’d had to fill out the form at Heathrow airport. My heart stopped for a moment as I recalled that it takes up to 72 hours for the visa to clear.

We’d agreed that my parents would only contact me during the journey if something went wrong, so as to avoid the hefty charges for international phone calls. However, I also know from experience that the customs lounge in Chicago O’Hare is a communications blackout zone.

No contact from my mum and dad could now mean one of two things: either everything was fine, or everything was very much not. I spent the day on the edge of my seat, chewing my nails down to nubbins, and have never felt more relief than when I saw them walking towards me.

After all that trouble, it would have been nice to relax and get on with the merriment, but jetlag had other ideas. My poor parents spent the first few days not sure whether they were coming or going.

Feeling peckish before bed on the first night, my dad prepared himself a sandwich. Unfortunately, he discovered on the first bite that he had forgotten to take the plastic off the cheese.

It was also three days before he worked out how to put his brand new hat on the right way round. He didn’t really see a lot of his surroundings until he got that figured out.

The one thing he did spot were the navigation signs on the canyon road. He asked me curiously what “D.I.P.” stands for.

Meanwhile, my mum and I fought to keep the temperature high enough in the cabin by arguing endlessly with the heater thermostat. I will admit that I am partially to blame for not realizing we were actually fiddling with the air conditioning.

We’re now two weeks into our adventure and things are beginning to settle down, I’m pleased to report. A huge thank you to everyone who has welcomed my beloved parents to Crook County, from the kind and helpful staff in every store and restaurant they’ve visited to the people who went out of their way to visit and say hello and the wonderful friend who baked them fresh bread for their breakfast.

All in all, I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to what makes this place special – and now they’ve woken up properly, they’ll have two more weeks to appreciate it.