The Year in Review

A look back at major local events during the year of 2016

By Sarah Pridgeon

January

As the year began, Rare Element Resources announced that it would be putting a hold on all permitting activities just a week after the Draft Environmental Impact study was released for its planned rare earth mining project in the Bearlodge Mountains.

The landscape of Sundance changed on an almost daily basis as work continued on the new Sundance Elementary School building and the walls, windows and even roof began to take shape. The Crook County School District revealed its plans to construct the new football field next to the old elementary school and relocate the administration department into that building, while the Board of Trustees also announced that it had chosen not to renew its contract with Superintendent Byron Stutzman.

The Sundance City Council braced itself for a lean year financially, developing an “iron clad” plan for the city’s budget and the projects that could reasonably be added to the docket. The city also welcomed Marty Noonan as its new police chief and celebrated its successful application for a million-dollar grant to boost the city’s water system with a new transmission line.

The county moved ahead with plans to construct a new fire hall in Oshoto. In the east of the county, the new year brought tragedy for a young man from South Dakota who left the bar in Beulah after celebrating the chimes of midnight and was never seen alive again.

February

In his State of the State address, Governor Matt Mead called for a forward-thinking approach during the 2016 Legislative Session and told the House and Senate that all eyes in Wyoming would be on the budget. He announced that the time may have come to consider dipping into the state’s rainy day fund.

The Crook County Republican Party held its precinct caucus to nominate delegates for the county convention. The event enjoyed its largest ever turnout with a head count of 166.

The second Sundance Winter Festival took place to great fanfare, with guests once again enjoying the ski joring, bar stool races and merrymaking. As a reminder of our wild surroundings, a mountain lion snatched a pet dog on the outskirts of Sundance.

Rare Element Resources announced that it would voluntarily remove its shares from the New York Stock Exchange as part of its efforts to cut costs and streamline its operations in Sundance and Upton.

The four municipalities and Crook County itself began the process of creating a joint powers board to figure out a countywide solution to the issue of garbage hauling as local landfills began to close. The county prepared to begin adding new security measures to the courthouse, such as rolling windows for each office and upgraded security cameras.

The County Commissioners found themselves weighing up two important projects on the basis that the State Lands and Investments Board may not have granted funding for both. They ultimately chose to give precedence to an upgrade project for the Sheriff’s Office over the new Oshoto Fire Hall.

March

Aladdin residents petitioned the U.S. Postal Service in March to keep its historic local post office open, prompting a positive response. The service announced that the store would not only stay open, but would resume the retail services that had ceased several years before.

At the Crook County Republican Convention, delegates voted to send Senator Ogden Driskill as an undeclared delegate to the national convention. Driskill explained that Crook County’s small voice would increase in volume as the presidential nominees courted him for his vote.

Students from the Hulett School saw the bill they had worked on with Senator Ogden Driskill to designate Wyoming Big Sagebrush as the official state shrub passed into law.

The 2016 session of the Wyoming Legislature came to an end after a tough series of debates on how to reduce costs to address the $477 decline in projected revenue over the next two years, with cuts made to the budget across the board. The Sundance City Council was relieved to hear that local government funding would leave the city whole.

Strata Energy initiated plans to expand its uranium mine at Oshoto, increasing the available resources and the lifespan of the project.

April

At the Crook County Democratic Caucus, the vote was split between the presidential nominees. The county sent one delegate to the state caucus for Hillary Clinton, half a vote for Bernie Sanders and half a vote uncommitted.

Mayor Paul Brooks warned in April that doubts had been cast on the second allotment of state funding for 2016. The city budgeted accordingly, including only the first dose of funding in its plans. Meanwhile, the council joined the Wyoming Main Street Community and began exploring its economic future.

The County Commissioners expressed their dismay over the process for completing a land exchange in Wyoming, suggesting changes to the State Lands and Investments Board that would increase the public’s ability to provide input. Two new state land exchanges were announced, both affecting plots in the Moskee area.

The Town of Hulett became the final holdout in the process of approving a Solid Waste Joint Powers Agreement for the county. The town requested that the agreement state clearly that no entity be bound to any action or decision made by the new board without its express consent.

The school district announced that construction on the new football field would officially begin as the school year ended.

May

The county entered its annual budget cycle with an expected deficit, though the County Commissioners felt confident that its frugal approach to finances over the years would bear fruit. The question of whether to hire a new fire chief centered around whether budget concerns outweighed the importance of having a department head in place.

The Main Street Steering Committee launched a study into the possibilities for Sundance’s economic future, including designs for an updated downtown area. The council questioned the Crook County Promotion Board’s intention to cease allocating the city a ten percent of its lodging tax proceeds, as had been done since the board’s inception in the 1980s, and declined to sign the board’s updates joint powers agreement until the matter had been resolved.

The Solid Waste Joint Powers Board came into being, while the Crook County Museum and Art Gallery prepared for its annual Old Stoney Art Show, hoping to emulate WinterFest and BeerFest as an annual attraction for the city.

June

The sunshine arrived with vigor in June as the swimming pool opened and summer programs began. As the month moved on, temperatures rose and the grass dried out, suggesting that the fire season ahead might be a hectic one.

These predictions proved correct later in the month when the Kara Creek and Douglas fires were sparked by lightning, reaching a combined total of 14,000 acres and causing evacuations in the Sundance Canyon Ranch subdivision and beyond, one of which the Sheriff’s Office described as one of the most dangerous evacuations it had ever performed.

One home was lost in the initial attack and a dozen outbuildings were thought to have been burned during the fire; two heat-related injuries were reported. Shortly after, a third fire was reported just over the border at Crow Peak.

The Sundance Kids Daycare Center closed its doors due to staffing issues but was soon back up and running under the care of Kid Prints.

The County Commissioners were given the good news that the State Lands and Investments Board had given the go-ahead for both of its proposed projects, the Oshoto fire hall and the upgraded security for the county jail.

July

Thanks to the hard work of volunteers from numerous local, state and federal agencies, as well as an outpouring of support from the community, both the Kara Creek and Douglas fires were brought under control. Several new fires sparked off, however, including a second incident adjacent to the Douglas fire site.

Fire Warden Jeff Garman praised the community for its vigilance throughout the month, crediting the watchful eye of residents for catching several of the fires early and ensuring they could be tackled before they grew out of control.

After two years of closure, Cook Lake Recreation Site reopened to the public after a year-long study determined the potential of the large landslide hanging over the lake. Forest Service representatives used the results of the monitoring project to estimate the slide’s speed and direction, keeping certain areas closed to the public for safety.

The county fair opened its doors to the theme of “Stirrup Country Pride, Crook County Wide”, with Jim Durfee of Sundance State Bank serving as the parade marshal.

New laws came into effect at the beginning of the month as a result of the Legislative Session earlier in the year, including an increase in the number of 24-hour catering permits available and the ability for employers to show preference to veterans.

Recreationists found themselves in trouble in the Crook County wilds, including a two-vehicle accident up Boundry Gulch, an ATV accident on the north end of Warren Peak Road and another two-vehicle accident on McKean Road.

A drug bust on I-90 led to the seizure of 32.5 pounds of methamphetamine and two arrests believed to be directly linked to a Mexican drug cartel. At the national convention, Crook County’s delegate, Driskill, voted for Donald Trump as its candidate for the presidential election.

August

The new Sundance Elementary School reached completion in August, just in time for the new school year to begin. The new football field began to take shape as the groundwork began in earnest.

Though rain poured down over much of the county, the lightning strikes sparked a number of new fires across the county, three of them surrounding Sundance, a fourth near Aladdin and two more in the Devils Tower area later in the month.

Burnout Wednesday was a relatively quiet affair, with a friendly atmosphere and very few incidents reported. Numbers were down, as expected, from the previous year’s anniversary event.

Residents of Beulah and Aladdin found an outlet for their annoyance as Commissioner Jeanne Whalen initiated a Public Service Commission hearing into the substandard phone services provided by CenturyLink.

An outreach survey was launched for the Main Street Project, allowing residents and business owners to provide input on plans to update the downtown area. At the same time, plans were announced to transform the old North Pole Meat Locker building on the corner of Main Street into a hall dedicated to all local veterans.

The state’s interest in acquiring land in the Moskee area became apparent as the public comment periods were launched for two new exchanges. The State Lands and Investments Board also expressed a desire to participate in a Forest Legacy Project to bring a tract of Moskee land to public ownership.

September

The Sundance Beer Festival enjoyed an excellent turnout, with visitors enjoying samples from around 20 craft beer vendors and participating in the family-friendly entertainments.

Exploratory work began for the city’s water transmission line project, while Clerk Treasurer Kathy Lenz and Superintendent Mark Broderson announced that they had successfully secured funding to tear down the old Central Office building once the administrative staff had moved out of it.

Facilities Manager Tom Necklason began an extensive overhaul of the old elementary school so that the move could take place before the onset of winter.

The full fire ban was lifted as the risk of fire finally began to lessen during the onset of fall. Crook County’s schools went into lockdown in response to a statewide bomb threat that was later found to have been a hoax.

Three Crook County residents were inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame: Charles “Chipper” Chatfield, Ernest Leitner and Robert “Bob” Brislawn.

October

The Sundance City Council turned its attention to the future in October as the projects that had occupied the city’s attention for the last five years reached completion. The council considered ideas such as natural gas and TESLA charging stations for vehicles and expansion of the profit side of the recycling program, as well as Range Telephone’s plans to upgrade internet infrastructure across the city.

The city was also awarded $3.3 million from the State Lands and Investments Board to cap and close its landfill, the culmination of several years of negotiation at the state level. The council agreed to assist the Crook County Museum District with a $3 million grant to complete much of the needed work to renovate Old Stoney.

The first of the two Moskee land exchanges was approved, allowing the state to acquire 120 acres in exchange for 480 acres southeast of Evanston. A study performed for the Office of State Lands and Investments was released during the same month that questioned the wisdom of the state taking over management of its federally owned lands.

November

The general election saw Donald Trump win the presidency, while Liz Cheney was chosen to fill the shoes of U.S. Representative Cynthia Lummis. Local races saw Representative Tyler Lindholm retain his seat and new faces on the councils of Sundance, Moorcroft and Pine Haven, while the state voted to approve Constitutional Amendment A, allowing Wyoming’s legislators to invest more funds.

The election had the highest turnout in recent history, with more votes cast in total, more newly registered voters and more absentee ballots. Later in the month, Driskill became the first Crook County legislator this century to sit on the Appropriations Committee, while sophomore representative Lindholm became vice chairman of the House Corporations Committee.

The first true snowfall of the year brought icy roads and bad visibility, creating tough conditions for drivers. The storm caused several crashed, including a collision between two semi trucks on the overpass above Sundance.

A proposed new policy for cattle guards on county roads caused consternation as a sizeable group of concerned locals attended a public hearing to protest the idea of landowners becoming responsible for funding new installations. The County Commissioners assured the public that the policy was far from finished and public input would be carefully considered.

The administrative staff officially moved into the old elementary school, while the county enlisted the help of Strata Energy to apply for a $1 million grant to fix the D Road, the longest maintained county road and the one with the heaviest traffic.

December

The Office of State Lands and Investments turned down the second land exchange under consideration in the Moskee area on the basis that the land to be swapped in Albany County provides access to important hunting opportunities.

A hunting guide was accidentally shot in the leg by a hunter who fired from across the canyon, but found himself in the fortunate position of being accompanied by two trauma surgeons.

Governor Matt Mead revealed his supplemental budget for the next biennium, warning that the education budget was likely to be a challenge. A number of bills already on the table suggested that the 2017 Legislative Session would be an interesting one, with a strong focus on privacy issues and funding questions for Moorcroft and Hulett landfill closures and the mountain pine beetle fight.

The County Commissioners heard that, while the annual audit was generally positive, noncompliant practices within the Treasurer’s Office may rise to a level that “violates the Wyoming Constitution”.

The year ended with appropriate festivity, with light parades and raffle drawings as well as businesses vying for the title of best decoration, not to mention the bright colors adorning the town.