Pictured above, Mason Neiman entertains a group of students.

On March 2, Dr. Seuss’s birthday, the Sundance Elementary library and Sundance Public Library held a Read-In to celebrate literacy. A record crowd of 171 people gathered to listen to guest readers Brian Hartwig, Todd Fritz, Joyce Speidel and Mason Neiman. A Reader’s Theater cast also performed a script based on the book, The Day the Crayons Came Home. Some lucky winners walked away with prizes, and all enjoyed cookies and juice.