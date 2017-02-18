The Kindness Tree

By Sarah Pridgeon

You’re never too young to learn the value of love and kindness. Coinciding with both Valentine’s Day and “Random Acts of Kindness Week”, second grader Tel Marchant has brought a special celebration to Sundance Elementary School.

Outside the library and throughout the building, more and more purple hearts are appearing on walls, doors, lockers and windows. Each one is a statement from a student about how someone else has inspired them.

The event was held in memory of Tel’s sister, Reese, whose family often uses the color purple to represent her. Parents Clay and Christi Marchant have launched a foundation to honor their daughter, called Reese’s Angels Foundation.

To kick off that foundation, they set a challenge to perform acts of kindness in Reese’s memory. Tel also visited every classroom in the school to read “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?”, a book about happiness, to his fellow students.