Teresa Brimmer

Funeral service for Teresa Br immer were held Monday, May 15, 2017 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating; interment was at the Hulett Cemetery.

Teri passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 surrounded by her family. Teri was born December 8, 1956 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to George F. and Mary L. Otten. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1976; she went on to receive her degree in Accounting from Northeastern Wyoming Community College. She eventually settled in Gillette and married the love of her life, Dan.

Teri worked at several places around Gillette fostering many friendships around the community. However, her most favorite job was being a mother to her children and a grandmother to her four grandchildren. Teri is loved by many and will be missed by all.

She leaves behind her husband, Dan Brimmer of Gillette, Wyoming; her daughter, Heather Brimmer of Casper, Wyoming (Lexi and Jailynn); her son, Ryan Brimmer of Sahuarita, Arizona (wife Adriana, Brian and Alek); four sisters and two brothers. She joins in eternity her grandmother, mother, and infant sister.

A memorial has been established to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Gillette. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W 5th Street, Gillette, Wyoming 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.