Taking stock

(Sarah Pridgeon photo) The Sundance Downtown Main Street Organization hosted a visit on Tuesday from Matt Wagner, Vice President of Revitalization Programs for the National Main Street program, as well as representatives from Wyoming’s own Main Street organization through the Wyoming Business Council. Sundance has been selected as a recipient of a transformation strategy development technical study from the two organizations. The on-site visit included a tour of the downtown area, as well as meetings with the city council, stakeholders and business owners and local arts and cultural entities.

Pictured above, with Wagner (center) from left to right: Pam Thompson, Rocky Courchaine, Kelley Savage (landscape architect) and Steve Lenz.