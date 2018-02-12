Susan Orlene Shell of Upton, Wyoming, passed away February 7, 2018, at the age of 70.

She was born April 4, 1947 to Orren and Mary (Rankin) Clyde and was raised in Osage, Wyoming, as the oldest of ten children. She attended elementary school in Osage and high school in Upton, where she graduated as valedictorian in 1965. She went on to college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and later at Black Hills Teacher’s College in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Susan had a particularly close relationship with her maternal grandmother, Louella M. Rankin. She lived with Granny Rankin through her teen years and that continued to be “home” through high school and college. She would always recognize Granny’s influence throughout her life.

In 1969 she married Lawrence “Larry” Shell and together they had three children, Eric, Andi and Devlin. Early in their marriage Susan was diagnosed with MS. In her later years as it took a greater physical toll, Larry was her primary caregiver and was tireless in his devotion to her. Her son Eric returned to live in the family home to help support her care. With the help of the compassionate and competent staff at Sharon’s Home Health, Susan was able to remain in her home until her death.

Susan was a lifelong educator. Some of the work that held most meaning for her was as a home-based educator for children who were unable to attend school due to health reasons. She later went on to be the Community Education Coordinator for the area through Eastern Wyoming College. She had a passion for education and encouraged countless people to believe in their own abilities and pursue their dreams. Susan was also a source of wisdom and encouragement to others in her daily life. She taught so many by example as she faced life with courage, dignity, and grace.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Wayne Clyde and her sisters Nancy Taylor and Ginger Hartshorn. She is survived by brothers, Robert “Tuffy” Clyde, James “Jim” Clyde, Vernon Clyde and Russell Clyde and sisters Barbara Percifield and Vicki Sutherland. She is also survived by her husband and children as well as her granddaughters, Nikole and Gracie.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Upton Community Center in Upton with visitation one hour prior to the service, burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton.

Memorials can be made to the Upton Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 438, Upton, WY 82730.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com