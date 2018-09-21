Sunday fire consumes trailer home

By Sarah Pridgeon

A fire early on Sunday morning completely consumed a trailer home in Sundance, though Sundance Fire Department volunteers were able to prevent the flames from spreading any further.

“We even kept it out of most of the trees,” says Kenny Weaver, incident commander.

The fire picked up quickly, he says. The department was paged at around 3:15 a.m. and the home was almost certainly a loss before volunteers had even arrived.

“When Dallas [Johnson] came out of his house, across the street, it was completely, fully engulfed,” Weaver says.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze as the occupants had been able to escape.

“They got out just before the page – they were calling the fire department just before and were walking around the house,” says Weaver.

Very few of the belongings inside the home could be saved, however.

“There was nothing salvageable other than maybe a filing cabinet in the far room. Other than that, I don’t think there was anything that was salvageable,” Weaver says.

Despite how severe the fire had become even before volunteers arrived on scene, Weaver is pleased that it was kept from spreading any further and credits his fellow firefighters with ensuring that didn’t happen.

“Dallas and Lars did a heck of a good job keeping it from spreading anywhere,” he says.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed as the results from the investigation are pending. An account has been set up at Sundance State Bank to assist Charyl and Thomas Stugelmeyer with donations.