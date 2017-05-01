Sundance track teams take on Upton Invite

Varsity Girls
100M Dash – 3. Madison Speidel, 13.72; 4. Teila McInerney, 13.91
200M Dash – 1. Madison Speidel, 28.81; 4. Darcy Flahaven, 35.25
800M Run – 2. Tori Wheeler, 2:40.21; 7. Sienna Schuler, 3:10.05
1600M Run – 3. Tori Wheeler, 6:02.49; 4. Sienna Schuler, 6:51.30
4x100M Relay – 3. Darcy Flahaven, Madison Gill, Haley Marchant and Sienna Schuler, 1:03.19
4x400M Relay – 1. Molly O’Connor, Tori Wheeler, Tacey Martin, 4:54.00
High Jump – 3. Teila McInerney, 4-08.00
Long Jump – 3. Teila McInerney, 14-11.00; 7. Tacey Martin, 13-06.50
Triple Jump – 3. Tacey Martin, 31-03.00
Shot Put – 12. Haley Marchant, 24-04.50
Discus – 1. Teila McInerney, 108-03; 6. Molly O’Connor, 90-04; 13, Haley Marchant, 69-05
8th Grade Girls
100M Dash – 2. Aftyn Marchant, 13.62; 12. Sherry Negaard, 15.20
200M Dash – 4. Aftyn Marcchant, 30.52; 8. Rhianna Heaster, 32.20
400M Dash – 6. Baillee Heaster, 1:14.90
800 Sprint Medley – 1. Sherry Negaard, Aftyn Marchant, Rhianna Heaster and Baillee Heaster, 2:07.57
Long Jump – 3. Aftyn Marchant, 12-04.50
Shot Put – 7. Sherry Negaard, 27-00.00; 14, Rhianna Heaster, 20-10.00
Discus – 4. Sherry Negaard, 78-04
7th Grade Girls
100M Dash – 2. Mazelynn Sharp, 14.90; 6. Briska Johnson, 15.21; 11. Destiny Gonzales, 15.79; 17. Makaya Gillespie, 16.24
200M Dash – 3. Briska Johnson, 31.69; 6. Mazelynn Sharp, 32.74; 8. Zoe Skeens, 33.31; 11. Bailey Hofland, 34.15
400M Dash – 4. Mazelynn Sharp, 1:12.18; 12. Destiny Gonzales, 1:24.77; 14. Makaya Gilletspie, 1:28.35
800M Run – 3. Brook Hofland, 2:57.67; 4. Zoe Skeens, 5:57.92
1600M Run – 2. Zoe Skeens, 6:20.42; 3. Brook Hofland, 6:41.30
100M Hurdles – 3. Tyrianna Holloman, 19.34
200M Hurdles – 1. Tyrianna Holloman, 34.10
4x100M Relay – 9. Sydney Robinson, Cana McInerney, Ella Bifulco, Bailey Hofland, 1:09.10
4x400M Relay – 1. Ella Bifluco, Sydney Robinson, Cana McInerney and Makaya Gillespie, 6:10.13
800 Sprint Medley – 4. Mazelynn Sharp, Destiny Gonzales, Briska Johnson and Tyrianna Holloman, 2:16.28
High Jump – 12. Ella Bifulco, 3-04.00
Long Jump – 6. Zoe Skeens, 10-11.25; 9, Destiny Gonzales, 10-06.00
Shot Put – 3. Bailey Hofland, 27-10.00; 7. Brook Hofland, 25-07.00; 11. Cana McInerney, 21-09.00; Briska Johnson, 21-06.00
Discus – 1. Bailey Hofland, 70-66; 2. Tyrianna Holloman, 68-08; 4. Brook Hofland, 66-08
Varsity Boys
100M Dash – 12. Dusin Medina, 12.76
200M Dash – 5. Kye Taylor, 24.97; 7. Dustin Medina, 26.82; 8. Yuli Viergets, 27.10
400M Dash – 2. Braylan Materi, 58.45; 4. Dustin Medina, 1:04.59
800M Run – 2. Jonas Pridgeon, 2:22.21
1600M Run – 1. Jonas Pridgeon, 5:10.99
110M Hurdles – 2. Cort Ingalls, 16.59; 4. Josiah Rudloff, 19.11
300M Hurdles – 2. Cort Ingalls, 44.62; 4. Josiah Rudloff, 47.50
4x400M Relay – 1. Braylan Materi, Kye Taylor, Tanner Hofland and Donnavan Gray, 3:49.35
4x800M Relay – 2. Braylan Materi, Jonas Pridgeon, Tanner Hofland and Donnavan Gray, 9:06.80
High Jump – (tie) 1-2. Cort Ingalls, 5-11.00; (tie) 3-7. Kye Taylor, Dustin Medina, Josiah Rudloff, 5-05.00
Long Jump – 3. Donnavan Gray, 17-04.75; 6. Kye Taylor, 17-04.25
Triple Jump – 1. Cort Ingalls, 43-00.50; 3. Josiah Rudloff, 36-10.00
Shot Put – 4. Yuli Viergets, 39-03.00; 7. Donnavan Gray, 37-00.00; 12. Tanner Hofland, 34-07.00
Discus – 1. Yuli Viergets, 145-07; 5. Tanner Hofland, 112-06
8th Grade Boys
100M Dash – 9. Josh Pridgeon, 15.09; 10. Brandon Davis, 16.32, 11. Devin Diede, 17.12
200M Dash – 6. Wyatt Gillespie, 27.94; Owen Haiar, 28.09; 15. Devin Diede, 36.54
400M Dash – 5. Owen Haiar, 1:02.01; 11. Ben Tinsley, 1:11.57; 12. Devin Diede, 1:28.28
800M Run – 2. Isaiah Kammerer, 2:23.33; 3. Hunter Skeens, 2:32.36
1600M Run – 1. Isaiah Kammerer, 5:08.74; 2. Hunter Skeens, 5:28.99; 11. Will Hunkins, 6:22.02
100M Hurdles – 4. Josh Hunkins, 23.58
200M Hurdles – 2. Owen Haiar, 30.43; 4. Wyatt Gillespie, 31.33
4x100M Relay – 4. Ben Tinsley, Will Hunkins, Brandon Davis and Josh Hunkins, 1:03.15
4x400M Relay – 2. Owen Haiar, Wyatt Gillespie, Hunter Skeens and Isaiah Kammerer, 4:14.34
800 Sprint Medley – 5. Josh Hunkins, Josh Pridgeon and Will Hunkins, 2:15.28
Long Jump – 7. Ben Tinsley, 13-08.50; 12. Josh Hunkins, 10-05.25; Will Hunkins, 9-02.25
Triple Jump – 1. Isaiah Kammerer, 33-09.50
Shot Put – 7. Josh Pridgeon, 33-06.00; 8. Brandon Davis, 32-02.25
Discus – 8. Brandon Davis, 97-11; 9. Ben Tinsley – 95-08; 13. Wyatt Gillespie, 89-09
7th Grade Boys
100M Dash – 2. Mason Amann, 13.37; 5. Levi Rudloff, 14.51; 16. Dyllan Hougen, 16.09; 24. Dillion Hough, 17.05
200M Dash – 7. Levi Rudloff, 29.89; 14. Kaden Fletcher, 31.75; 23. Dillion Hough, 37.65
400M Dash – 8. Kaden Fletcher, 1:15.38; 11. Jadon Hemmah, 1:17.86; 16. Jameson Fleenor, 1:21.83; 17. Seth Kammer, 1:23.41
800M Run – 4. Jayden Davis, 2:50.39; 5. Shane Tenke, 2:52.21; 19. Zach Duvall, 3:30.52; 21. Skylar Smith, 3:34.42
1600M Run – 2. Jayden Davis, 5:56.30; 5. Seth Kammerer, 6:27.99; 15. Zack Duvall, 7:00.00; 17. Skylar Smith, 7:26.99
100M Hurdles – 2. Oakley Viergets, 20.19; 6. Kaden Fletcher, 22.18; 7. Dyllan Hougen, 22.62
200M Hurdles – 2. Gunner McLaughlin, 32.35; 4. Oakley Viergets, 34.25
4×100 Relay – 3. Dyllan Hougen, Shane Tenke, Dillion Hough and Ashyton Powe, 1:10.65
4x400M Relay – 1. Mason Amann, Gunner McLaughlin, Shane Tenke and Jayden Davis, 4:39.32
800 Sprint Medley – 1. Levi Rudloff, Gunner McLaughlin, Oakley Viergets and Mason Amann, 2:01.65
Long Jump – 3. Gunner McLaughlin, 14-02.00; 3. Mason Amann, 13-09.50; 18. Shane Tenke, 10-01.00; 26. Zack Duvall, 8-06.50
Triple Jump – 5. Levi Rudloff, 30-01.00
Shot Put – 14. Jameson Fleenor, 19-10.00; 15. Ashyton Powe, 19-04.00
Discus – 4. Oakely Viergets, 77-00; 8. Jayden Davis, 64-10