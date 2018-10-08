Street work

(Sarah Pridgeon photo)

Sacrison Paving laid new asphalt in several areas on Monday, part of the city’s maintenance program for the year. The goal, says Mayor Paul Brooks, was to improve drainage and fix deteriorating asphalt.

The Sundance City Council set aside $100,000 in this year’s budget for the ongoing process of street maintenance and agreed to spend a little extra to fix all the streets picked out by former mayor Jim Miller when the low bid came in at $127,641. The council agreed that keeping up with maintenance issues before they become serious would be worth the additional spend and chose to accept the bid rather than shrink the project.