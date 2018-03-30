(Jeff Moberg photo) Vernon Montgomery pushes snow from the Methodist Church parking lot on Tuesday morning, following another spring storm that dumped nearly a foot of fresh snow around the area on Sunday night and Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, we will have to wait a bit longer for those warm spring days as the weather pattern will keep the area cool with periods of additional moisture continuing through the next week.
Still plowing
