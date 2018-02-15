Still in the family: Crook County newspapers change hands

By Sarah Pridgeon

Now under the ownership of Jeff and Yvonne Moberg, the Sundance Times, Wyoming Pioneer and Moorcroft Leader remain with the family that has helped to record Crook County’s history since 1961. The change marks the retirement of Curt and Linda Moberg, who took over as owners in 1998.

Curt first entered the world of newspapers in 1961, joining the Sundance Times staff in the printing department. Though he left around 15 years later to pursue other opportunities, buying the newspaper from Howard and Donna Allen was a natural decision.

“We were gone for a while, but then we came back and bought it and had it for 20 years,” Curt says.

“I always wanted to get back to it. I’d spent so much time there, I already knew a lot about how to run the business.”

For the next two decades, the Mobergs kept the printing press busy, publishing the local news consistently each week while technology changed the face of publishing entirely. The couple purchased the Wyoming Pioneer in 2004 and the Moorcroft Leader in 2014, creating a stable of newspapers that served the entire county.

“The changes just in the 20 years we’ve owned it have been amazing, primarily due to the electronic technology that’s required these days,” Curt says.

“The letter press days were hard work – we put a lot more hours in and it was harder to produce the newspaper – but it was what real newspapers were.”

Curt and Linda wish all their readers through the years the very best as they retire.

“We tried to be a good part of the community and tell their story,” Curt says. “We’d like to thank them for their support and allowing us to be part of their lives.”

Jeff Moberg has served as the editor of the Sundance Times since 2003, now also helming the Pioneer and Leader along with the Wyoming Snowmobile Wrangler and the Colorado Snowscoop. He thanks Curt and Linda, his parents, for welcoming him into the fold and setting the foundation that the three Crook County papers still follow today.

“We plan to make very few changes to the newspapers our readers are familiar with, though we will of course always work to improve and update what we are providing,” Jeff says.

“We, too, thank the community for its support over the years and look forward to many more years of pioneering Crook County’s news on behalf of our readers.”