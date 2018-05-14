Steven Stinson, 59, Spearfish, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2018 after battling a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Steve was born to Jack and Jean (Kanode) Stinson on July 30, 1958 in Belle Fourche, SD.

He is survived by his wife Martha (Carr) Stinson; step-children, Chris (Michelle) Ludens, Cassie (Tom) Anderson; six grandchildren; numerous relatives and sister, Michelle Hoar. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-parents; grandparents and brother Cleve.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on May 12, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish.