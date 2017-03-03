State champ!

Viergets tops in state, Sullivan finishes third

Sundance High School sent seven to the State Wrestling Championships over the weekend with three wrestlers placing. Yuli Viergets claimed first place with a pin of Garrett Vezain (Rocky Mountain) in the championship round, making him the first state champion from SHS since the 2004 season. Viergets opened the tourney with a bye in the first round, a pin of Ryan Keiter (Big Piney) at the 21 second mark in the second round and a pin of Owen McAdams (Wind River) in 27 seconds in the semi-final.

Viergets was also selected as 2017 WCA All-State in Wrestling by the Wyoming Coaches’ Association.

John Sullivan placed third at 182 lbs. with a win over Thomas Pitlock of Big Piney (fall: 1:05), a second round win over Kyle Hoyt of Rocky Mtn, (fall: 0:44) a loss to Moorcroft’s Tucker Allison (fall: 5:56, Allison moved on to win championship) a win over Roman Delgado (Burns/Pine Bluffs, fall: 2:42) and a Win over Dawson McEwan (Greybull/Riverside, fall: 4:59).

Myles Stefanich was sixth at 106 lbs. after a first round bye followed by a loss to Lovel’s Quenton Hecker (14-1 dec.), a win over Niobrara County’s Alaryn Craggs (fall: 0:47), a win over Greg Logsdon of Southest (fall: 3:54) and a loss to Moorcroft’s Mica Herrera (15-2 dec.).

Overall, the team from SHS placed tenth.

Moorcroft cruised to their fifth consecutive state title with three state champions: Dylan Humes, Tucker Allison and Solomon Petz. Parker Seeley, Rowdy Pfeil and Tanner Feehan each finished in second for the Wolves.