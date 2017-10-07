(Courtesy photo) Crook County Special Olympians, back row: Kamby Schuler, Kaytlynn McAllister, Dalton Byrne, Wade Byrne, Jarod Bray, Kyle Biggs, Spencer Ward, Adam Perry; front row: Angela Hall, Morgan Krul, Breanna Ulmer, Chase Garman, Bryce Merchen, Skyleigh Byram, Chance Duvall.

On September 22, the Crook County Special Olympics team went to Sheridan for Area Games. The athletes competed in cycling and doubles bowling.

Sundance Athletes:

Dalton Byrne – Silver medal bowling with Jarod Bray, silver medal 5K cycling, silver medal 1K cycling

Wade Byrne – Bronze medal bowling, fourth place 5K cycling, fourth place 1K cycling

Chance Duvall – Gold medal bowling with Kamby Schuler

Kamby Schuler – Gold medal bowling with Chance Duvall

Chase Garman – Silver medal bowling with Angela Hall, silver medal 500M cycling, silver medal 1K cycling

Breanna Ulmer – Bronze medal bowling with Kaytlynn McAllister, gold medal 1K cycling, gold medal 5K cycling

Spencer Ward – Bronze medal bowling with Adam Perry, gold medal 1K cycling, silver medal 5K cycling

Moorcroft Athletes:

Jarod Bray – Silver medal bowling with Dalton Byrne, silver medal 1K cycling, bronze medal 5K cycling

Skyleigh Byram – Gold medal bowling with Bryce Merchen, bronze medal 1K cycling, silver medal 500M cycling

Angela Hall – Silver medal bowling with Chase Garman, bronze medal 500M cycling, fourth place 1K cycling

Kaytlynn McAllister – Bronze medal bowling with Breanna Ulmer, bronze medal 1K cycling, gold medal 5K cycling

Bryce Merchen – Gold medal bowling with Skyleigh Byram, silver medal 500M cycling, bronze medal 1K cycling

Hulett Athletes:

Kyle Biggs – Gold medal bowling with Morgan Krul, silver medal 1K cycling, silver medal 5K cycling

Morgan Krul – Gold medal bowling with Kyle Biggs, gold medal 1K cycling, gold medal 500M cycling

Adam Perry – Bronze medal bowling with Spencer Ward, bronze medal 1K cycling, gold medal 5K cycling