Special Olympian welcomed home

Posted By: stan 139 Views

(Melissa Bears photo)

 

Special Olympian James Boswell received a hometown welcome on Sunday

(Photo courtesy Vivian Odell) James Boswell with his parents, Amy and Tony.
as he returned home after competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Austria. The athlete won two medals: a gold medal in the intermediate slalom and a silver medal in the intermediate Super G.

Boswell was escorted through the Hulett Main Street by the Chief of Police, Hulett Fire Department, a representative from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, a Highway Patrolman, the Mayor of Hulett and several residents. The community lined the streets to welcome the Olympian home.