Special Olympian welcomed home

(Melissa Bears photo)

Special Olympian James Boswell received a hometown welcome on Sunday

as he returned home after competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Austria. The athlete won two medals: a gold medal in the intermediate slalom and a silver medal in the intermediate Super G.

Boswell was escorted through the Hulett Main Street by the Chief of Police, Hulett Fire Department, a representative from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, a Highway Patrolman, the Mayor of Hulett and several residents. The community lined the streets to welcome the Olympian home.