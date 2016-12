(Leah Moberg photos)

Above, the High School Choir sings Betelehemu, a Nigerian Christmas song, for a packed house at the annual Sundance Secondary Christmas Concert on Monday.

At left, Teddi Marchant and Josiah Rudloff regale the crowd with Hallelujah, by Leonard Choen.

The first Christmas concert under the direction of new Music Program Instructor Steve West ranged from carols such as O Holy Night and The First Noel to popular songs including Frosty the Snowman.