SkyWindWorld kite to fly over Vore site

For the sixth year, SkyWindWorld, Inc. will fly the “Flying Buffalo Project” kite collection at the Vore Buffalo Jump on Saturday, July 15. The hand painted kites showcase original art created by fourteen well-known Native American artists representing a dozen native nations across the West.

Children can build their own well flying kite also. Kits will be available and instructors will show them how to be an engineer, a scientist, and make something that flies extremely well.

The collection just returned from Dieppe, France where they were viewed by 500,000 people at the prestigious Dieppe Kite Festival. Several of SkyWindWorld’s Native American artists were guests of honor at the French festival.

Since last year’s visit to the Vore, several new artists’ work have been added to the exhibit. Dominique Normand (Metis) of Quebec, Canada and a new canvas by John Cadotte (Blackfeet) will fly above the Vore Buffalo Jump on Saturday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. The Vore Buffalo Jump Archaeological Site is located three miles east of Beulah on Old Hwy 14.

For more information, please contact Jacqueline Wyatt at 307 281-0011.