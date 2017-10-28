SHS volleyball team heads into Regionals in first place

Lady Bulldogs finished first place in the conference with a 10-0 record, defeating Upton on Thursday and Big Horn on Friday. Sundance hosts the Regional Tournament this weekend and will play Lusk, the fourth place team from the southeast, on Friday at 3 p.m.

SHS vs. Upton: 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Molly O’Connor: 2 blocks, 38 set assists, 6 digs

Katie Griggs: 3 kills, 1 block

Laney Dungey: 8 digs

Madison Gill: 3 kills, 2 set assists, 5 digs

Rigan McInerney: serving 10/11 (91%), 1 ace, 17 kills, 8 digs

Tacey Martin: 4 kills, 2 blocks

Teddi Marchant: serving 21/21 (100%), 5 aces, 3 digs

Teila McInerney: 17 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs,

SHS vs. Big Horn: 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 20-18

Teila McInerney: 32 Kills, 7 blocks, 2 set assists, 31 digs

Molly O’Connor: serving 21/21 (100%), 1 ace, 57 set assists, 1 ace, 7 digs

Tacey Martin: 7 blocks, 1 kill,

Teddi Marchant: 10 digs

Madison Gill: serving 19/20 (95%), 4 kills, 3 set assists, 1 block

Katie Griggs: 2 kills, 5 blocks

Laney Dungey: 21 digs

Rigan McInerney: 27 kills, 2 blocks, serving 18/19 (95%), 20 digs